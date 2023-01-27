Area woman hit by car outside Bonne Terre Thursday, other injuries reported in separate accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in its crash reports, tended to Parkland area residents in two separate accidents.

Thursday afternoon, an area man was hit by a vehicle while trying to help a motorist along Highway 47 just outside Bonne Terre.

According to the MSHP crash report, 40-year-old Pamelina M. Hammers of Farmington was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus south on Highway 47 Thursday afternoon when the car traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into an embankment.

Following the crash, the report indicates, 40-year-old Jody J. Duncan of Bonne Terre, listed as a pedestrian, was standing beside the Ford Taurus' driver's side door, trying to help the driver. At about 3:45 p.m., 46-year-old Michele R. Beasley of Cadet was reportedly heading south on Highway 47, driving a 1992 Toyota Camry.

The MSHP said Beasley was traveling too fast for the icy highway conditions and could not keep the Toyota Camry in the traffic lane. Beasley reportedly applied her brakes abruptly and began to slide. The woman and her car slid off the right side of the road, rotated clockwise, and the front left bumper of the Toyota struck Duncan, who had been standing near the Ford Taurus.

Upon impact, the report states, Duncan was thrown into the air and then crashed to the ground. The Toyota reportedly continued to rotate and hit the driver's door of the Ford Taurus. The Taurus ended up off the right side of Highway 47, facing east. The Camry ended its trajectory off the right side of the highway facing north, according to the MSHP.

Duncan and Beasley reportedly sustained serious injuries in the collision. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but the report states both injured patients were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. Beasley was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

Hammers, driver of the Ford Taurus, was reportedly wearing a seat belt during the crash and was uninjured.

Damage to the Toyota Camry was listed in the report as minor. The Ford Taurus was said to be moderately damaged.

In a separate multi-vehicle accident Thursday, two area motorists were injured in Jefferson County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 25-year-old Lacey A. Snow of Park Hills was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus in the left turning lane from northbound Highway 141 to southbound Highway 21 just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

About the same time, a 17-year-old female driver from High Ridge and her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, were in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the left lane on northbound Highway 141, approaching Snow's Ford Taurus.

Per the report, the crash happened when Snow changed lanes to the right, directly into the path of the Jeep. The front left corner of the Jeep then struck the left right corner of the Ford Taurus, according to the MSHP.

Officials reported that Flores sustained moderate injuries in the collision, while Snow was mildly injured. Both women were reportedly taken by Rock Township Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for their injuries.

The teen was reportedly uninjured in the accident.

The report states all three were wearing seat belts in Thursday's crash. Damage to both vehicles was listed in the report as minor.