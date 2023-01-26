ART Blooms contest returning for 2023

“I Saw It Out My Window.”

Whether it’s from a car, home, boat, RV, plane, train, submarine or another place, young artists are encouraged to share their artistic view through the window of their choice in the 2023 ART Blooms Banner Contest, the local contest for burgeoning artists that puts their creations on banners throughout their towns.

Students are encouraged to enter their creative and colorful artwork in the 9th annual contest.

The deadline to enter the light pole banner contest is Friday, Feb. 3. Winners will be announced in March.

This year’s event has spread throughout the region to students’ hometowns and is made possible by the generous sponsorship of First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, and Unico Bank with the coordination of the contest by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA).

Tiffany Gallaher, executive director of MACOA, said, “I am so excited to continue to grow this wonderful event. There is so much creativity and imagination in the students in our community.”

She said the contest now includes a total of 10 participating towns.

The ART Blooms contest is open to local K-12 students in public, private and homeschools in the Parkland. Students submit an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme, “I Saw It Out My Window,” on the official entry form. Forms and official rules may also be obtained at the Farmington Public Library or MineralAreaArts.org.

Students may submit multiple entries, but only one entry per person will be eligible to win. Entries will be judged by a committee, including representatives of MACOA, host towns, sponsors and local artists.

Artwork submitted by homeschools and private schools will be represented in the town nearest their location.

More than 300 banners will be on display in 2023 throughout these areas: Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Frankclay, Fredericktown, Park Hills and Potosi.

“We hope you travel to each location to view all of the wonderful banners with artwork by our own local K-12 students from March to October,” said Gallaher.

Students’ artwork should not be folded when submitted or mailed.

Artwork may be submitted in person at the Farmington Public Library at 101 North A Street or at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Building, Room #FA134, or in MAC’s mailroom in mailbox #8. Entries may also be mailed flat in a protective envelope to Mineral Area Council on the Arts, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.

For more information, visit MineralAreaArts.org contact Gallaher at 573-518-2125 or email tgallaher@MiineralArea.edu.