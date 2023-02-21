What do you get when you combine friendship, family, kindness and creativity with toe-tapping tunes and colorful costumes?

It’s Junie B. Jones and friends, of course.

TheaterWorksUSA’s “Junie B. Essential Survival Guide to School” will take the stage at Farmington Centene Center on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the City of Farmington.

Junie B. Jones is a children's book series written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus. Published by Random House from 1992 to 2013, the story centers on "almost six-year-old" Junie B. Jones and her adventures in kindergarten and first grade.

Junie B. and her first-grade friends are expected to entertain the Centene Center crowd during the one-hour family show on Saturday. The fun is geared toward kindergarten through fourth graders — and everyone else who likes to laugh and have fun.

From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools and cookies, Junie B. and her friends offer tips, tricks and expertise to show kids how school can be scary but also super-fun and is “always something to sing about.”

“Junie B. Jones is a classic many of us grew up with,” said Tiffany Gallaher, MACOA’s executive director, “and how lucky are we, to see a character from our childhoods on the stage, entertaining our own children.”

Gallaher said she can’t wait to take her young sons to see the Junie B. show.

Tickets are available at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive. For more information, call 573-756-0900. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for students.

Seating is limited for this event.

For more information about this production or other MACOA-sponsored events, contact Gallaher at 573-518-2125 or email her at tgallaher@MineralArea.edu.

TheatreWorksUSA is a traveling theatre company based in New York who “inspire and empower children and youth with entertaining and enlightening content that encourages a positive, inclusive worldview.”

The theatre company has earned many awards and recognition during its 60 years of productions.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts is a nonprofit community arts organization based in Park Hills with a stated mission to promote, strengthen, create and support community arts. It can be found online at https://mineralareaarts.org/.