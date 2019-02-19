Try 1 month for 99¢
As of Tuesday morning, forecasts vary

As of Tuesday morning, a chance for anywhere from less than an inch to 3 inches of snow, along with a little freezing rain or sleet, is being predicted by the National Weather Service and other weather sites on the internet. All of the forecasts say the snow will end with a rain event and rising temperatures which is likely to rid the snow and sleet by rush hour Wednesday morning. It's a wait and see event. Updates to the forecast if warranted will be posted throughout the day at www.dailyjournalonline.com.

Although the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties that include St. Francois, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Iron counties that begins around 3 p.m. this afternoon. and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday, as of this morning the forecast varies greatly depending on the internet weather site one visits or TV news people watch.

Here’s the advisory:

“Snow is expected to overspread the area by sunset this evening. The snow will then mix with light freezing rain and sleet during the late evening, with periods of light freezing rain expected to continue overnight.

“As temperatures rise above freezing by 6 a.m., this will end the freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch is expected in portions of east central and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

“A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet or freezing drizzle and rain. It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard.”

As of Tuesday morning, the NWS forecast is predicting a slight chance of snow before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a 50 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m. During the evening and overnight hours, snow and sleet is possible before midnight, then rain with a low around 31, east wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Other weather outlet's forecasts are ranging from a total rain event for the area to a forecast similar or identical as that of the NWS. In between are forecasts of less than a half-inch of snow followed by rain that is expected to wash all the snow and freezing rain/sleet/ice that might have fallen earlier in the evening — especially as temperatures are expected to rise overnight.

That’s the forecast as of around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Be sure to check the Daily Journal website (www.dailyjournalonline.com) where updates to the forecast will be made throughout the day as warranted.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

