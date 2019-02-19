As of Tuesday morning, forecasts vary

Although the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties that include St. Francois, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Iron counties that begins around 3 p.m. this afternoon. and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday, as of this morning the forecast varies greatly depending on the internet weather site one visits or TV news people watch.
Here’s the advisory:
“Snow is expected to overspread the area by sunset this evening. The snow will then mix with light freezing rain and sleet during the late evening, with periods of light freezing rain expected to continue overnight.
“As temperatures rise above freezing by 6 a.m., this will end the freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch is expected in portions of east central and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
“A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet or freezing drizzle and rain. It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard.”
As of Tuesday morning, the NWS forecast is predicting a slight chance of snow before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a 50 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m. During the evening and overnight hours, snow and sleet is possible before midnight, then rain with a low around 31, east wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.
Other weather outlet's forecasts are ranging from a total rain event for the area to a forecast similar or identical as that of the NWS. In between are forecasts of less than a half-inch of snow followed by rain that is expected to wash all the snow and freezing rain/sleet/ice that might have fallen earlier in the evening — especially as temperatures are expected to rise overnight.
That’s the forecast as of around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Be sure to check the Daily Journal website (www.dailyjournalonline.com) where updates to the forecast will be made throughout the day as warranted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.