BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — At least five people died early Wednesday after a tornado touched down near two southeastern Missouri towns.

The tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glenallen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Teams of first responders continued to comb through destroyed homes and businesses for more victims Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple injuries were also reported after the tornado, but the full extent of deaths and property damage was not known Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with search and rescue efforts, according to an agency Facebook post. An aerial post from the highway patrol showed heavy damage to homes and trees in the largely rural area.