Athletic events planned at civic center

Competition is planned for young athletes at the Farmington Civic Center.

The youth competitive volleyball league kicks off at the civic center in April. The league is for players in grades 3-8. Cost is $30 for civic center members and $35 for non-members.

This league is for team registration only. Players must be affiliated with a volleyball team prior to registering, and the entire team must register. Registration can be completed online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx.

Volleyball league games begin April 17 at the civic center.

“We have been offering this competitive volleyball league for many years now,” said Dustin Unger, “and we are excited to offer it again in 2021.”

Unger is recreation program manager for the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department.

Anyone who has questions regarding leagues at the civic center may call 573-756-0900.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.