Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit that ended on Cypress Street in Desloge on Wednesday night.
Joseph Schuessler, 32, of rural Bonne Terre, has been charged with Felony E resisting or interfering with arrest.
According to the probable cause statement, a deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department was in the area of Desloge Drive when he saw a red van drive past and observed that the right passenger tail light was broken.
At the time, according to the report, the deputy activated his emergency lights. The report states that the suspect failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and continued along Desloge Drive. At that time, the deputy notified dispatch that he was in pursuit.
According to the statement, a Desloge officer soon joined the pursuit and the suspect continued to lead police along several streets through Desloge. Eventually, the suspect turned onto Cypress Street, which is a dead-end street.
The report states that at that time, officers were able to block the vehicle in and began to order the suspect to exit the vehicle. The suspect continued to refuse commands to exit the vehicle and then put the van into reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed striking the Desloge police car that had a police academy recruit inside as a passenger.
Schuessler continued to refuse to get out of the car and the deputy and Desloge officer had to remove him from the vehicle and attempt to restrain him.
The report states that the suspect continued to fight and resist officers and at that time, the deputy removed his department issues taser and discharged one cartridge into the suspect’s back. The suspect was then able to be placed into custody.
Schuessler was also found to be in possession of a crystal substance, as well as marijuana, which was bagged and sent to the lab for analysis.
The Desloge car received damage to the passenger side front and rear door. No one was injured.
Schuessler is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
