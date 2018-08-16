Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Park Hills
Park Hills officials were notified Thursday by the Missouri Attorney General's Office that Police Chief Bill Holloway's complaints of illegal activity by Mayor Daniel Naucke would not be investigated further by the state office.

The City of Park Hills received a letter from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office on Thursday regarding the recent complaint made by Park Hills Police Chief Bill Holloway citing corruption and/or illegal acts by Mayor Daniel Naucke. The letter indicated that no further investigation would be pursued by the attorney general’s office.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the letter stated the complaint had been screened by Assistant Attorney General Steven Kretzer and Director of Constituent Services Lauren Oliver. The letter (written by Kretzer) indicated that, after the review of the complaint, any further action would require a referral from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Furthermore, the letter stressed, in alleging a criminal offense the reporting party should provide “clear and credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing.”

McFarland said that the decision of the attorney general’s office to not pursue the matter further seems to indicate that those who reviewed the complaint had the same feeling that he had upon hearing the allegations.

“I thought the charges were a little unfounded and overreaching,” McFarland said. “This pretty much says, I believe, that the attorney general’s office believes that, too.”

The complaint was filed several weeks ago by Holloway and alleged that Naucke had committed four possibly illegal acts including: the construction of a city street on private property costing $20,000 or more; having city employees passing out material on the use tax ballot issue on city time; directing city water and sewer crews to install water and sewer to a private business and threatening to fire the department head when he refused; and having a city councilman repairing air conditioner systems in city buildings.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

