Aubrey remembered: 'You are stronger than you know'

Samantha said, “Thank you to everyone who has messaged and reached out to us. We have been overwhelmed with the love and lives Aubrey has impacted.”

She apologized for not responding to messages and comments because their family has devoted their time to Aubrey.

Early on, Samantha said no matter what the outcome would be, their baby girl Aubrey has been a “miracle and has always showed the doctors to never underestimate her capabilities.”

Samantha added on Oct. 10, “Even with the amount of disease, doctors couldn’t believe Aubrey is still smiling, talking and laughing each day.”

She said, “Everything that Aubrey has endured, she has taught thousands of us that ‘you are stronger than you know.’”

Sadly, Aubrey May Matthews’ battle ended Sunday evening at 5:45.

Although she only lived four short years, she touched many lives in this community and beyond. She will always be a hero to so many for her courage and perseverance.

Perhaps A.A. Milne said it best in his book Winnie the Pooh when Christopher Robin turned to Pooh and said, “You are stronger than you know, braver than you believe and smarter than you think you are.”

If you’d like to help the Matthews family, sign up to deliver a home-cooked meal, order take-out to be delivered to the family, purchase a restaurant gift card, or make a monetary donation to help with expenses: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/v17wyy?fbclid=IwAR2RTUSpxcd75fTBvZ9kCzkE2rlC2Kdm4OjAjM-EO2hZuy7fQ3SISwuZzOk

