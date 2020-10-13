Aubrey remembered: 'You are stronger than you know'

It was just four days after Thanksgiving 2018 when a local family was forever changed.
Jon and Samantha Matthews of Park Hills learned on Nov. 26 that their beautiful 2-year-old daughter, Aubrey May, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancer in her brain that spread to her spinal cord.
Little Aubrey fought hard over the last two years.
“From the first surgery to her fight today,” said Samantha, “we have always been inspired by her and her will to keep pushing on.”
The Matthews have four daughters: Madison, Aubrey, Jayden and Mylee.
On the family’s "Aubrey Strong" Facebook page, Samantha posted a photograph of Aubrey’s hospital room, observing that it has been their home for the past two years. She was pregnant with daughter Jayden when Aubrey was first diagnosed.
“We raised Jayden in a room while taking care of Aubrey who was very sick in treatment,” she said. “Now, our surprise miracle baby Mylee is being raised here, too.”
Samantha said “hard” isn’t even a word that crosses the family’s minds because they weren’t given a chance.
The family celebrated Aubrey’s fourth birthday on Sept. 19 in the hospital. They’ve celebrated many birthdays and holidays in the hospital, which has been their second home.
“We struggle, we cry, we laugh and we just try to make the best of what we cannot control.”
Samantha said the one thing the Matthews family did not do was to give up.
Recently, the family learned Aubrey’s cancer returned with a vengeance. According to an MRI and CT scan, Aubrey’s cancer spread to her liver, brain and spine.
“It’s very difficult to even write this but the disease has spread,” Samantha recently wrote, “and is very progressive in her brain.”
Sadly, there were no more medical options. There were no additional treatments to cure Aubrey. After speaking with her doctors, they determined any medications would have caused more harm to her already-fragile body.
The team told the Matthews family they had limited time to spend with Aubrey.
Just days ago, Samantha asked for prayers for their sweet girl “as her fight isn’t over until she says so.”
Aubrey was released from the hospital on Oct. 6 to spend her remaining time with her family.
Samantha posted Oct. 10 that the Matthews family wanted to thank everyone for their love and support.
“Aubrey is still fighting, still smiling and still loving as she always does,” she said. “Please continue praying for her strength as well as ours. We love you all and are so blessed because we couldn’t be surrounded by a better community. #AubreyStrong.”
Samantha said, “Thank you to everyone who has messaged and reached out to us. We have been overwhelmed with the love and lives Aubrey has impacted.”
She apologized for not responding to messages and comments because their family has devoted their time to Aubrey.
Early on, Samantha said no matter what the outcome would be, their baby girl Aubrey has been a “miracle and has always showed the doctors to never underestimate her capabilities.”
Samantha added on Oct. 10, “Even with the amount of disease, doctors couldn’t believe Aubrey is still smiling, talking and laughing each day.”
She said, “Everything that Aubrey has endured, she has taught thousands of us that ‘you are stronger than you know.’”
Sadly, Aubrey May Matthews’ battle ended Sunday evening at 5:45.
Although she only lived four short years, she touched many lives in this community and beyond. She will always be a hero to so many for her courage and perseverance.
Perhaps A.A. Milne said it best in his book Winnie the Pooh when Christopher Robin turned to Pooh and said, “You are stronger than you know, braver than you believe and smarter than you think you are.”
If you'd like to help the Matthews family, sign up to deliver a home-cooked meal, order take-out to be delivered to the family, purchase a restaurant gift card, or make a monetary donation to help with expenses:
