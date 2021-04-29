AuBuchon Family Foundation helps to bridge funding gap for local fire departments

As owner of Bryant Restoration, Reggie AuBuchon often crosses paths with local firefighters.

One focus of his business is doing repairs after fires. Frequently, when he gets called in to board up after a fire, he has conversations with firefighters, if they are still around.

“What we started finding out, just kind of naturally through those jobs, is how low-funded our local districts are,” AuBuchon said. "The Farmington one, they're funded pretty well just because they're a big city. They're funded with tax dollars. But, for the most part, pretty much all of the other fire departments in St. Francois County are just working on really low budgets.”

He heard about how they have to care for their old equipment to make it last as long as possible, and about deteriorating equipment or materials they didn’t have the money to replace.

AuBuchon had an idea.

“I just kind of had the thought of, why don't I create a nonprofit that will hopefully be able to raise funds to supplement that budget that they just simply don't have,” he explained. “And, at the very least, provide them with the minimum supplies and equipment they need.”

So the AuBuchon Family Foundation was born.