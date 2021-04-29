AuBuchon Family Foundation helps to bridge funding gap for local fire departments

As owner of Bryant Restoration, Reggie AuBuchon often crosses paths with local firefighters.
One focus of his business is doing repairs after fires. Frequently, when he gets called in to board up after a fire, he has conversations with firefighters, if they are still around.
“What we started finding out, just kind of naturally through those jobs, is how low-funded our local districts are,” AuBuchon said. "The Farmington one, they're funded pretty well just because they're a big city. They're funded with tax dollars. But, for the most part, pretty much all of the other fire departments in St. Francois County are just working on really low budgets.”
He heard about how they have to care for their old equipment to make it last as long as possible, and about deteriorating equipment or materials they didn’t have the money to replace.
AuBuchon had an idea.
“I just kind of had the thought of, why don't I create a nonprofit that will hopefully be able to raise funds to supplement that budget that they just simply don't have,” he explained. “And, at the very least, provide them with the minimum supplies and equipment they need.”
So the AuBuchon Family Foundation was born.
“We got the ball rolling, and then we created the foundation pretty much right before COVID,” he added. “So we didn't really push it because we wanted to come out with a bang, do a couple big fundraisers and do a smoke detector campaign. And we just didn't feel right doing that when everything was so weird.”
Once COVID cases started slowing down and vaccines started picking up, they started the effort with a smoke detector campaign.
“We hit up a bunch of businesses that we knew still did well through the pandemic,” he said. “We just simply asked for $100 each, and some of them paid $500 and some of them paid $200. We just kind of got a little bit here and there.”
With the donations, they were able to purchase a lot of smoke detectors, batteries, ladders, and drills for trucks of many local departments. When they go out for fire or medical calls, they can check to make sure residents have working detectors. If not, they have everything they need to install them right there.
“But ultimately, the big goal is the higher-dollar equipment that they just simply can't afford,” AuBuchon said.
They’ve already started getting requests from departments for those big-ticket items, including a camera for the Park Hills Fire Department, which needed to replace one of its two. They keep one on each of their two main trucks.
“It's very important they have those so they can see hot spots in the walls and things like that,” he added.
After they raised money to donate towards the purchase, they were able to buy it for the department from a company that gave them a big discount. AuBuchon and one of the other foundation board members presented the camera to the Park Hills department last week.
Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss and his department indicated they appreciate the donation and the work the foundation is doing.
“It's a local company that that's all they do,” he said. “They help small fire departments. They've replaced turnout gear for a firefighter that had theirs stolen from Washington County. They replaced a firefighter's helmets that was damaged. They are an amazing foundation. And it was just great they were able to help us on such short terms. Within a couple months, we were holding an over $3,000 piece of equipment.”
AuBuchon said they have been able to help the Desloge department get a new chainsaw, and they are currently raising money through a cash prize raffle to help Bismarck get 10 new fire suits at $2,500 apiece. They hope to help Big River/Bonne Terre replace their Jaws of Life.
He estimates they have been able to raise about $7,000 so far.
Community members can donate to the foundation at https://aubuchon.org/ or through the Facebook page. Or they can call the foundation at 573-986-3260.
On the Facebook page, there is also a link to purchase a raffle ticket for the Bismarck fundraiser.
There’s also a way to help without having to donate any money at all, through making the foundation the recipient of a birthday fundraiser on Facebook.
“We really underestimated the power of that,” AuBuchon said.
They had one board member try it and then they asked a few more people to try it. Over the next couple of months, they had eight or nine people try and raise about $2,000.
“It was just kind of a lightbulb popped up,” he added. “That is an easy way for someone out there who can't afford to donate money to help their family and friends. At some point, somebody you know is going to benefit from it.”
Later in the year, they are hoping to do some fundraising at events like the Desloge Labor Day Picnic. The De Soto Fire Department has also approached them about possibly doing a softball tournament fundraiser.
Joining AuBuchon on the board of directors for the foundation is his wife, Chelcy AuBuchon, his sister, Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand, Unico Bank Vice President Bill Cotton, and Corey Andrade, who is a 13-year veteran of the fire department in Orlando, Fla.
“I think our biggest asset since day one has been our board of directors that we've got in place,” he said.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.