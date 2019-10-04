{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck high school teen of the month

Aubuchon

 submitted by Farmington Elks Lodge

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that Alicia Aubuchon is the Bismarck High School Student of the month for October.

Alicia is the daughter of Mark and Rhonda Aubuchon. She has a 4.145 grade point average. During her time at BHS, Alicia has been very involved in visual art and has been recognized in numerous categories at regional art shows at Mineral Area College and Southeast Missouri State University.

She also received the Visual Studio Art Scholarship, was a finalist for the Congressional Art Contest in 2016 and 2019, and won first place in the VFW Art Contest four times. Alicia has excelled in academics being recognized on the Principal’s Honor Roll.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She has been a member of Upward Bound during all four years of high school. Alicia has served BHS as president of student council, class president and pep club as co-president. She is a member of FBLA, National Honor Society and the yearbook staff.

Alicia has also been active in color guard, scholar bowl, basketball and has maintained a tough schedule with dual enrollment classes at Mineral Area College. Alicia plans to attend a four year art school and pursue a degree in the arts.

Alicia will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 3, 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments