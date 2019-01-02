Try 1 month for 99¢

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly-scheduled audit of Washington County. The report, which received an overall rating of "good," included findings to improve financial and operational practices in several county offices.

"The recommendations in my report will ensure accountability with public dollars in county offices so that errors or financial concerns can be identified immediately," Auditor Galloway said. "I encourage officials to make these changes and maintain a high standard for taxpayers."

The report found the sheriff's office does not prepare adequate bank reconciliations for some accounts, which could increase the potential for accounting errors to go unnoticed. A similar concern was identified in a previous audit report. The report also recommended that the office transfer commissary net proceeds to the county treasurer, as required by law, and make improvements to the seized property evidence log.

The report also noted necessary improvements to practices in the county assessor's office to better account for cash received by the office. The audit recommended that the office issue receipt slips for all money received, endorse checks immediately upon receipt and perform a documented review of the accounting records. The County Assessor indicated that the office will implement the recommendations.

