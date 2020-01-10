The Farmington Public Library will be hosting the East Missouri Audubon Society meeting on Jan. 21.
Missouri native Art Daniels will be the guest speaker. Daniels is a lover of nature who studied wildlife biology at the University of Missouri and at Missouri State University. He worked as an assistant natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation and for several years he and his wife ran a canoe rental business in northern Arkansas. Much of his career was spent teaching biology, photography and computers.
Daniels is currently a part-time high school science instructor and coaches the Farmington High School swim team.
Daniels’ presentation for the East Ozarks Audubon meeting is "Oh the Places You’ll Go," focusing on several birding locations in the Midwest but also with photographs from Florida, South Carolina and Maine.
A prolific photographer, his photography skills were honed studying the art of photography under Oliver Schuchard, a former apprentice to the renowned Ansel Adams. Daniels has had photos published in the Missouri Department of Conservation Natural Events Calendar, the Conservationist Magazine and Xplor Magazine. He has given numerous nature photography presentations for the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Master Naturalists and Wonders of Wildlife. Many of his photographs have been exhibited at the MDC Southwest Regional Office and Nature Center. He also had an exhibit at the Missouri Botanical Garden while serving as an intern.
The event is free and open to the public with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation at 7 p.m. For more information contact Sue Hagan at 573-546-2864 or Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880.
