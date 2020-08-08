AUG. 11: Learn about pollinators from MDC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Using native plants that attract pollinators can have a variety of benefits for people and wildlife.

People wanting to learn more about what native plants are great for attracting pollinators can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Garden Tour for You and the Bees.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This online program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

Native plants are good choices for landscaping whether you have a small plot in the city or a large acreage in the country. The butterflies, bees, and other pollinators that are seen at parks, nature centers, and other public areas can often be enticed to your backyard with the proper plantings. These plants often provide aesthetic benefits, too.