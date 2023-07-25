The next Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the fellowship hall of Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the intersection of Columbia and Cayce streets. Reservations are due by Aug. 4.

This month’s special feature and guest speaker is Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois.

Less is best

Smith attended modeling school where she was taught how to dress to look her best.

In her special feature, “Tips for Traveling,” she will show ladies how to pack so efficiently that one suitcase will be all that is needed.

A dreamer's reality

In her role as guest speaker, Smith — a hair stylist, teacher of social graces, and a certified judge for the local “Miss America Pageant" — will explain how an ordinary girl’s dreams of a perfect life became reality.

Required reservations and cancellations for the brunch must be made by Friday, Aug. 4. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.