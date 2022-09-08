 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author Hines to speak at FHS, hold program at Centene Center

Author Hines to speak at FHS, hold public event at Centene Center

Author and speaker Kevin Hines will speak to Farmington High School students in a 9 a.m. assembly Tuesday. Later that evening he will hold a 6 p.m. program at Centene Center that will be free and open to the public. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

On Tuesday, best-selling author, public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker Kevin Hines will be speaking to Farmington High School students during a 9 a.m. assembly, and will later hold a 6 p.m. program at Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive. The program will be free and open to the public.

Hines attempted to take his life in 2000 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Many factors contributed to his survival — including a sea lion which kept him afloat until the Coast Guard arrived on the scene. He now travels around the world, sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with resilience.

This event is sponsored by The Helping Hands of Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.

