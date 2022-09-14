Author recalls husband's spiritual one-liners in new book

Local pastor and author Geri Coulter experienced one of the most painful times in her life last November when her husband Clifton died at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton at the age of 77.

The couple began their ministry together in 1977. He and Geri eventually moved to the area from their home in Indiana because they felt God’s calling to start a church in the Parkland. The couple served as co-pastors at Grace Family Outreach Church, 521 E Main St. in Park Hills.

Geri recalls her husband as a man who loved the Lord, his wife and family, and the church.

“We were married 53 years, 4 months and 13 days,” Geri said. “It wasn’t always perfect, which I wrote about in my other books. I told our story in ‘Your Rose Will Bloom Again.’

"Our story wasn’t always perfect, but we both loved the Lord, and we knew we were better together. We were best friends. We supported each other in everything, and it was a hard loss."

After Clifton passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, Geri was able to find an outlet for her grief by putting pen to paper to write about her husband’s unique way of communicating God’s love with others.

“I think God gave me this assignment to help me during the grieving because it kept me busy,” said Geri. “This book is very special to me. After Clifton passed away, I began to remember all of his one-liners, and other people would say things to me about his one-liners. Some of the one-liners in this book are from 45 years ago, from when we first started in ministry.

“People from our old church, The Lighthouse back in Indiana, have been inboxing me with messages like, ‘Did you use this one?’ They remember them from all these years ago. They’re timeless, and some of them are more than one line. Someone told a story one time and said, ‘Oh, that’s a Clifton-ism.’ So, I decided to call the book ‘107 One Liners and Clifton-isms’ because some of them are little stories that I wrote about him.”

If you saw Clifton out and about town, he was most likely wearing a cowboy hat and boots. He was a straight-shooter and hard worker who loved the lord and God’s people. Clifton liked to laugh and loved making others laugh as well.

“He was a character,” Geri said with a gentle smile. “As I said in the book, he was one of a kind — that’s for sure. He could give you a truth that to most people — if anyone else said it — it would be like a punch in the stomach. But when he did it, you loved him for it. Who has that ability? There are some people who have that, and that was him. He was a unique person. He loved everybody. Everyone felt his love when he was in the room.”

Geri recalled how Clifton had a vision for the church’s future. They were renting a spot in a building for their small congregation, but God gave Clifton a vision that the church was going to grow.

“We have a big building, and when we bought it, we had very few people,” Geri said. “It took faith. Clifton got a word from God to buy this building. It was offered to us three times. The owner kept coming down on the price, so we purchased the building with very few people.

"It was really rough, especially during COVID, because we had to pay for it, but Clifton had a vision for this sanctuary. This building doesn't look anything like it did when we bought it. There was a karate school in the back, and the front part was a second-hand store. Clifton called it ‘the dirty underwear shop!’”

With a little bit of help, Clifton moved a wall to make room for the sanctuary that God had sent him in a vision.

“Somehow, we had the money to buy stuff just as we needed it,” Geri said. “He did the sanctuary — it’s so beautiful. It was nothing before, just concrete walls. He got his vision for the building pretty much done except for the back.

"We’ve got this much room again back there. It was water damaged. The roof was the problem. It was so bad that it ruined all of that back there. Insurance paid for a $111,000 roof — I think our deductible was $1,000. They put a new roof on, and it didn’t leak anymore, but that damage was done.

“After we got that done, he had two more visions. One was the people, and the other was about the back part of the church. The last Sunday he was here, Clifton said, ‘If I died today, I would die a happy man. I’ve seen the vision God gave me for this place with people pouring in.’ He would go to the parking lot and greet people. He was so excited! We all were.”

Geri explained that the church had begun to grow for about a year before Clifton died.

“We had new people about 40 or 50 weeks in a row at the time he passed away,” she said. “Nobody was ready for him to go, but the growth continued. Ministers who have been in the ministry for 30, 40 years who’ve come here say — ‘This never happens. An older pastor who has been here for years with a small congregation, for it to explode like this is just unheard of. We don’t know anybody that this has ever happened to.’"

Immediately after Clifton’s death, some in the congregation wondered if the church would be able to continue or if it would disband. Geri’s words left no doubt that the church belonged to God and that it was here to stay.

“I got a call the first Sunday morning after Clifton passed away,” she said. “They asked, ‘Geri, are we having church?’ People were really upset and thinking, ‘Will we have a church?’ This is only the power of God, only the grace of God and the favor of God — Clifton died on a Thursday. That Sunday morning, I stepped up before the people confident. It was a God thing.

"I told them, ‘Yes, we will continue the church. Yes, we will continue the vision of trying to get the word out that God loves people. Unconditional love — that’s our message. Yes, you’ve got a pastor. Everybody say, ‘Pastor Geri.’ And they did. I said, ‘I’ve got two other preachers here — my two kids, Cody and Kami.’ We’ve just carried it on ever since.”

Geri has no doubt that God is going to continue bringing new people to Grace Family Outreach Church in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“Yesterday was 88 weeks in a row that we have had brand new people who have never come here before. It’s a God thing, and nobody can explain it! And all these people — where are they coming from? God is moving, but the thing people say is that the minute they walk in, they feel love. You can never go wrong with that.”

Geri Coulter’s book, “107 One Liners and Clifton-isms” can be purchased by calling Grace Family Outreach at 573-330-8451. The book is also available from Amazon.com, as well as other online and brick-and-mortar bookstores.

Coulter will have a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Bible Book Store, 3 N. Henry St. in Farmington.