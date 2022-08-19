 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Authorities are searching for a missing man

  • 0
Authorities are searching for a missing man

Authorities are searching for Jason Blair, 43, who was last seen at 9 p.m., Thursday, on foot walking south toward Fredericktown on Route OO.

 Provided by Madison County 911

Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday on Route OO.

Madison County 911 posted on Facebook Friday saying the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District are currently searching for a missing male.

Jason Blair, 43, is a white male, 5 foot 6, 230 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen on walking south toward Fredericktown on Route OO Thursday night. At this time authorities do not have a clothing description but they believe he may be with a silver lab named Letty.

If you have any information on the whereabouts or have any information on Blair, contact Madison County Dispatch at 573-783-2192, Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 573-783-2234, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Stars Coffee’: Rapper reopens Starbucks’ Russian stores under new name

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News