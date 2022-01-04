 Skip to main content
Authorities investigate quadruple fatality in Iron County Tuesday; no foul play suspected

Quadruple fatality in Iron County Tuesday

Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause of death of a man and woman and their two infant children found deceased in their Iron County home on Tuesday.

A family was found deceased in their home in Iron County Tuesday morning.

An initial press release issued by the department states that at approximately 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Iron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of four individuals unresponsive in a home at Lake Killarney in rural Iron County.

Law enforcement, fire, and EMS responded to the scene, where they discovered three males and one female deceased. The individuals were identified as Steven Sikes, 33, Julie Crawford, 31, and their two infant children, nine months of age. The sheriff’s department noted that the victims’ families had been notified.

According to the release, Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is conducting the investigation into their deaths, along with the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said initial findings show an alternative heat source in the living room of the home could have led to the deaths. Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

