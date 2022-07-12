Authorities looking for missing SFC infant

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing infant.

The child is identified as 2-week-old Aryan M. Shinstock. The child is a white male who is 18 inches tall and six pounds. The child has blonde hair, blue eyes and fair complexion.

The suspect is identified as Kala L. Boesch, a white female, age 29, height of 5 foot 3, weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and fair complexion. She was last known to reside on Quiet Lane in between Bonne Terre and Lake Timberline.

According to the advisory, the biological mother failed to appear for a court appearance. The St. Francois County Court has issued protective custody of the baby. The mother is possibly on her way to the Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky in a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt,

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-431-3131.