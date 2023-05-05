Local author Robert Montgomery is bringing wolves back to the Mineral Area.

In his first full-length novel titled “They’re Back!”, local author Robert Montgomery re-introduces wolves to the local area. Area readers who read it will find a number of recognizable locations in the fictional setting, including Taum Sauk Mountain and the Devil’s Toll Gate.

Montgomery’s “They’re Back!” is an eco-thriller that was released in February and can be bought on Monday during a book signing at the Park Hills Public Library, beginning at 4 p.m. The trade paperback will be discounted to $12 from the Amazon.com price of $16.99. If “They’re Back!” is successful, says Montgomery, readers can expect a second, related novel soon.

The protagonist of the story is a man named Richard who has relocated to Parkland, the fictional town where the story is set, to recover from personal tragedy. Soon pets and livestock begin disappearing and dying. Richard discovers a pack of wolves, not seen in the area in over a century, has suddenly taken up residence. The situation heats up when a boy is abducted. Are the wolves to blame or is there an alternate explanation? Richard teams up with Bonnie, a teacher and wolf sanctuary volunteer, and the two are plunged into a nationwide conspiracy one must read to believe.

Montgomery is a former teacher with North County High School — he’s joked he’ll give a discount on book sales to any former student who can remember his funky hall pass, designed by an art student— who resides in Terre du Lac with his rescue pup Pippa.

He holds a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has traveled extensively while writing and taking pictures for various publications since exiting his teaching career in 1989.

One of his adventures led Montgomery to a wilderness refuge in Illinois where he was given the privilege of photographing captive wild wolves during a feeding. One wolf in particular, a beautiful white female later discovered to be the pack leader, formed an instant connection with Montgomery. The wolf shadowed Montgomery as he photographed the pack and even sat next to him when he sat. According to Montgomery, this experience was the inspiration for “They’re Back!”

Montgomery said his process for writing includes discipline and respect for deadlines. He said many people want to write but say they don’t have the time.

“If you want to, you will make the time,” he said.

His routine takes a three-by-three approach. Set aside three hours, three days a week — Montgomery prefers early mornings— and make yourself write.

Montgomery said it is important to have an outline for your story even though the story will eventually take on a life of its own and may not go the way you intend. He said there should be some idea of where the story is headed but “words aren’t set in stone.”

Another suggestion Montgomery had for writers is to let your story age.

“It’s your baby when it’s new,” he said. Sometimes a writer needs to put the story away for a long period of time so an author can look at it with “fresh eyes,” helping a writer know what needs to be edited and what to leave alone.

Montgomery has written more than 20 other works and will have some available for purchase at the library on the day of signing. He plans to autograph any and copies purchased of all his works.