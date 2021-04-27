Autism month holds meaning for local family

She said the most difficult aspect when dealing with autism is the lack of communication because Caleb is not capable of verbally expressing his wants and needs. “It’s hard,” said Tonya, “but thankfully Caleb is healthy, because not being able to communicate to us if something is wrong or when something hurts is definitely hard.”

The most rewarding aspects for the Price family are learning to “really slow down and appreciate the tiniest achievements.”

Tonya said, “What may seem small to some parents are actually huge milestones for special-needs families.” They have learned to celebrate everything from trying new foods to helping complete chores around the house, such as folding towels.

“Caleb continues to surprise us with what he knows and understands,” she said. “He may not speak, but he knows how to read, do multiplication, and completely melt the hearts of anyone who meets him.”

Price said she wishes other people understood just how capable children and adults with autism are. “I think people misunderstand that, because they can’t speak, that they don’t understand,” she said. “They understand way more than we give them credit for.”