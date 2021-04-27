Autism month holds meaning for local family

“There is power in kindness. One small act can have a ripple effect to foster kindness in our communities.”
These simple yet thought-provoking words are from the Autism Speaks website. Every April, Autism Speaks celebrates World Autism Month and shares stories to increase acceptance and understanding of individuals with autism and foster worldwide support, kindness and compassion. According to the Autism Society, the prevalence of autism has risen from 1 in 125 children in 2010 to 1 in 54 in 2020.
It was in 1970 that the Autism Society launched a nationwide effort to begin promoting awareness about autism signs, symptoms and opportunities and to “celebrate differences, and become more inclusive of individuals with autism.” The first National Autistic Children’s Week eventually evolved into Autism Acceptance Month. Each April, the organization continues its efforts to “spread awareness, promote acceptance and ignite change.”
This has always been a goal for Clint and Tonya Price. The Desloge couple’s 18-year-old son, Caleb, was diagnosed with non-verbal autism.
When Caleb was a baby, he met all the normal milestones. He waved and said “bye-bye.” He said other first words like mama, dada and baby. He started walking before his first birthday.
But within a few months, the couple began to notice changes in Caleb’s behavior. He became more irritable. He lost his vocabulary and some of the skills he’d previously mastered. Then he no longer responded to his name when his parents spoke to him.
“He basically just got lost in his own little world, so to speak,” said Tonya.
The couple made an appointment with Caleb’s pediatrician. They were quickly assured everything was fine, Caleb would catch up. Tonya’s motherly instinct knew there was something more happening.
When Caleb was about 15 months, they took him to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for a hearing test, which he passed with no problems. Next, the family was referred to First Steps for speech and occupational therapies.
By the time Caleb was 18 months, he was in full therapy mode. An appointment was made with a pediatric neurologist who had a nine-month waiting list.
At the age of 27 months, Caleb was finally diagnosed with non-verbal autism.
Tonya said, while the diagnosis comes with many challenges, “we have definitely come a very long way.”
When Caleb was younger, the lack of communication caused meltdowns daily. “Now, we just kind of know what he needs and wants, and we work through it,” she said.
Daily life with a child or adult with autism is definitely challenging. Caleb thrives on routine, so the family’s days “look pretty much the same.”
“We often joke and tell people that our life is like the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ living the same day over and over again,” said Tonya.
She said the most difficult aspect when dealing with autism is the lack of communication because Caleb is not capable of verbally expressing his wants and needs. “It’s hard,” said Tonya, “but thankfully Caleb is healthy, because not being able to communicate to us if something is wrong or when something hurts is definitely hard.”
The most rewarding aspects for the Price family are learning to “really slow down and appreciate the tiniest achievements.”
Tonya said, “What may seem small to some parents are actually huge milestones for special-needs families.” They have learned to celebrate everything from trying new foods to helping complete chores around the house, such as folding towels.
“Caleb continues to surprise us with what he knows and understands,” she said. “He may not speak, but he knows how to read, do multiplication, and completely melt the hearts of anyone who meets him.”
Price said she wishes other people understood just how capable children and adults with autism are. “I think people misunderstand that, because they can’t speak, that they don’t understand,” she said. “They understand way more than we give them credit for.”
Tonya said people with autism “deserve the same, if not more, love and respect as everyone else.” She wishes more people were willing to enter their world and learn who they really are.
“I absolutely would not be the person I am today if it wasn’t for autism,” she said. “The love and patience that it teaches is immeasurable. God chose this momma for an extra special kiddo.”
A senior at North County High School, Caleb loves swimming, swinging, jumping on the trampoline, going out to eat and watching YouTube videos. He also loves spending time with his sister, Kaylee, a freshman at North County.
Kaylee said the bond with her brother is something very special to her. “Although it’s different from a ‘normal’ bond that other siblings have, it’s so unique and I like it that way because it’s something very few people have,” she said.
Kaylee said she sometimes watches her friends with their little brothers and wishes she could have such a conversation with Caleb. She yearns to have those loving brother-sister fights or have Caleb help her with her homework.
“Even as I sit and ask myself these questions,” she said, “I remember that Caleb and I have a bond that has made me who I am today, and I love having it differently than the rest of my friends.”
Kaylee added that if anyone asks her who her best friend is, her genuine answer is always Caleb because they have a fun, crazy bond that can never be broken and she “wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The brother-sister duo spends lots of time together, from laughing about nothing to watching videos on Caleb’s tablet over and over again, swimming and much more. “It doesn’t matter where we are or what we’re doing, we’re going to have a good time together,” she said.
Kaylee helps her brother in many ways, like cooking his lunch, chasing him around the yard and making him repeat silly dance moves. Most of all, she treats him normally. “I treat him like autism doesn’t even exist,” she said, “because to me, he is just the same as the rest of us.”
Kaylee has a never-ending list of things she wishes others knew about autism.
She said, “Autism is a roller coaster of emotions because there are bad days, good days and some days that are just okay. But every day counts as a new lesson.”
Sometimes, the family has had to leave a restaurant because Caleb has become upset. There have been times when he has experienced uncontrollable laughter while in a store.
“While at the time, Caleb’s uncontrollable laughter is embarrassing,” she said, “it shows people that everyone is different.”
Kaylee said autism is something so unique and special. She wants others to realize that although people with autism are “different,” they should be treated the same as anyone else.