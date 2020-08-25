 Skip to main content
Autopsy shows man drowned
First responders were dispatched to Hager Lake in Farmington for the report of a body in the lake Tuesday morning.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, an individual was fishing at the lake and spotted the body.

“A little after 11 a.m., an individual thought he saw the possibility of a body floating in the water and contacted 911," Baker said. "We contacted the fire department and county coroner.”

According to St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, an autopsy was conducted Tuesday afternoon. The individual was identified as Henry Bomar, Jr., 57, of Farmington.

“The autopsy was consistent with drowning,” Coplin said. “There was no foul play suspected. There wasn’t any trauma to the body or anything like that.”

Coplin noted that the condition of the body indicated that Bomar had not been there more than a day, possibly the night before.

The coroner is currently waiting on the results of toxicology reports.  

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

