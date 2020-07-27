"Autos 4 Autism" go the extra mile

Drag cars and show cars of all types were on display Saturday at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip for the Autos 4 Autism charity event to benefit Visions of Hope.

Despite the heat and chance of rain showers crowds came out to cheer on their favorite cars and support a great cause.

In 2012, Luann Honerkamp, along with her husband, Dave, were inspired to create Visions of Hope. They have two godsons diagnosed with autism. Because of their love for them and some inspiration from a Parade magazine article entitled “Who Will Care for Dana”, the decision was made to pursue Visions of Hope to provide vocational and social skill training to individuals with autism.