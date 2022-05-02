Autos 4 Autism raises over $50,000 from two fundraisers

In recognition of April's designation as Autism Awareness Month, Visions of Hope held its annual Autos 4 Autism Car Show and seventh annual Autos 4 Autism Drag Race as the nonprofit organization's primary fundraising efforts for the year.

The car show took place April 2 on the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex parking lot in Farmington. The drag race — which is traditionally the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year — was held April 16 at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip.

Explaining how funds are raised for both events, Visions of Hope Executive Director Luann Honerkamp said, “The money raised included sponsorships, in-kind donations, money raised at the track — everything from both events. It was a great year.”

Honerkamp had good reason for describing 2022 as "a great year" for the organization she leads. The proceeds from both events totaled $51,500 — up almost $10,000 from the $42,002 raised last year.

According to Honerkamp, the two events were held on days with great weather, which most certainly contributed to the turnout for both fundraisers being exceptional.

