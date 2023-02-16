The Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the seventh annual Mouse Race on Saturday at the Arcadia Valley Country Club, located at 12488 Highway 72 in Ironton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. The event is limited to those 21 and older.

Tickets are $25 per person, include access to a nacho bar, and can be purchased online through the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce website or in person at First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Brad Wooten Auto Body, Awesome Pawsome Pet Spa, and the day-of at the door.

For more information or questions about the races, call Carter at 573-351-8388. Businesses wanting to sponsor a heat during the races can also contact Carter to sign up at awesomepawsomepetspa@gmail.com.

The event helps fund the Arcadia Valley Fourth of July fireworks.

“The chamber solely pays for the community fireworks here every year,” said chamber Secretary Angela Carter, who is also with Awesome Pawsome Pet Spa. “We needed a big event to help raise funds for it.”

Carter said the races often see a good turnout, and it is a fun night out.

During the night there will be cash prizes, Rodent Roulette, a silent auction, and a poker run. A cash liquor bar will also be available.

One of the most popular questions of the night, according to Carter, is whether the rodents are real.

“They are real, but they use gerbils, not mice. According to the mouse event company, gerbils are more aesthetically pleasing and easier to handle,” Carter explained.

The event lasts about three hours and features short races for the gerbils to run.

The track is a wooden container with six rows of shelves behind a clear panel. At the left end of each shelf are doors where the mice are placed and then the doors slide closed. In front of each entrance is a slot for the barrier, and once the barrier is pulled away the mice are free to run toward the green line at the end.

The other big game of the night is Rodent Roulette, in which a crowd gathers to a table with an arrangement of playing cards lining the edge. Players are not allowed to bother the gerbil by blowing on it or touching it.

Sponsors of the event include Great Southern Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, First State Community Bank, Fisher Furniture, Arcadia Sporting Goods, Awesome Pawsome Pet Spa, and Iron County Sheltered Workshop.