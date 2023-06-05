Merril Jackson Jr., a 75-year-old veteran affectionately known as "Turtle" among his friends, recently found himself homeless and in dire need of assistance after reportedly falling out with his landlord.

Without a place to live or any of his personal belongings, Jackson faced the prospect of life on the streets. However shortly after, the Parkland community came together to support the Vietnam veteran.

Upon learning of Jackson's predicament, concerned individuals from the Parkland community used Facebook to raise awareness about his situation. James Wycoff, a resident of Bismarck, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to collect financial aid for the struggling veteran. As word spread, more people became acquainted with his story.

"He's always been a very positive guy. Always fun to be around, always quoting scripture. When things started to go downhill for him, we had to help him out," said Angie Demaline, Merril's former caregiver.

Recognizing the urgent nature of the situation, Arcadia Valley Elks Lodge #2330 extended a helping hand to Jackson. The Elks Lodge offered him a couch and a bed frame with a box spring, providing him with the essential furnishings to get back on his feet. Additionally, the lodge contributed $400 to buy new clothing, dishes, and other personal items.

When asked about the donation, Linda Moore, the exalted ruler of Arcadia Valley Elks, explained their commitment to assisting veterans.

"Helping our veterans is our primary mission. It was truly heartwarming to witness the community coming together to provide support," Moore said.

Following the donation, Merril and his grandson were invited to the Elks Steak Night, where they were treated to a dinner by the lodge. Merril expressed his gratitude, stating that it helped him "feel like a person again."