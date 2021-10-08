AV grad back to lead Shepherd Mountain Bike Park operations

She has two big goals she’s working on right now for the bike park. The first is to get funding to build phase two of the trails.

“It's going to be more cross country style trails and easier beginner downhill trails,” she said.

Her other goal is to get the community more involved.

“I think building those additional trails will provide more of an opportunity for people in the community to learn how to mountain bike,” she continued.

Right now, Cofer is working on events and opportunities to bring community members to the mountain to see what they are doing, even if they aren’t into mountain biking.

“There's a little bit of a disconnect,” she explained. “Most of the mountain bikers that visit are from out of town, a lot from out of state. I really think the mountain bike park is an awesome thing for our community. I want to share it with everyone, so everyone can experience how cool it is and take pride in something that our community has and should be really proud of.”

One of those events is a community day on Oct. 30. It will be an open house where community members can take free shuttle rides up the mountain to check out the trails and watch some of the riders. There will also be music and refreshments.

“We're going to be there just talking about how the park is doing, what we've been up to, future plans, and things like that,” she said. “So it's going to be a really fun all-day event for people to just come and learn and check everything out.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

