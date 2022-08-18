AV Lions Club Rodeo returns this weekend

The Arcadia Valley Lions Club is celebrating 30 years of local rodeos on Friday and Saturday.

Events start both nights at 8 p.m. at the Arcadia Valley Lions Club Fairground. The rodeo is sponsored by Baldwin Ford in Poplar Bluff.

The rodeo features the International Professional Rodeo Association and the American Cowboy Rodeo Association. Tickets at the gate are $12 for those ages 12 and up, and $8 for ages of 6-11. Those who are under the age of 6 can get in for free. Lawn chair seating is available, but coolers are not allowed.

There are plenty of events for guests to enjoy including bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, and cowgirl breakaway roping.

According to Rodeo Chairmen Kenny Wooten, guests can expect to see a mix of locals and grand champions participating in this year’s event.

The pot includes $8,000 of added money, $1,000 in each event, and with the money paid to enter the contest, Wooten said competitors can potentially win a lot of money from each event.

The rodeo will go on rain or shine, with no refunds allowed. If there are any questions about the rodeo or how to get to the Arcadia Valley Lion Club Fairgrounds, located at Highway 21 and Route M in Ironton, calls can be directed to 573-546-2759.