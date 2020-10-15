AV Mountain Music Festival returns

Rising Son was formed in 2016 when five good friends from southeast Missouri decided to use their God-given talent God to spread the gospel through music. The group describes itself as “a well-blended combination of bluegrass and gospel music.” They group has five lead singers, which offers the audience a broad spectrum of sound. The group consists of Junior Harmon from Poplar Bluff, lead guitar and vocals; Mark Hopkins from Dexter, banjo and vocals; Don Goff from Wappapello, dobro and vocals; Rusty Hamilton from Des Arc, mandolin and vocals; and Freddie Wilferth from Leopold, upright bass and vocals.

Eric Thompson, Bo Riddle and Mark Browers make up the group BTR. Their voices and instruments blend together to give a unique music experience that brings the nostalgia of ’70s folk rock, adds creativity to the familiar, and gives an entertaining performance everyone can enjoy. Bo plays the fiddle and guitar and is known for his musical work in Nashville’s recording studios and as master bootmaker to the stars. Eric is considered a rising star in the harmonica world. He is an Arcadia Valley resident and high school teacher who also plays with several other groups. Mark started playing guitar at age 14. He has been influenced by a broad range of artists such as John Denver, Gordon Lightfoot to rock groups such as the Eagles and Marshall Tucker. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play music with many accomplished artists in the area since 1990.