AV presents bike safety for kids Saturday

On Saturday, the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site, in cooperation with the Ozark Regional Library, is sponsoring an informative kids' safety event. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event focuses on bicycle safety, and kids will have the chance to earn a personalized Missouri State Parks driver’s license.

There will also be a second day of the event on July 7 at the Azalea Park in Fredericktown.

In order to earn a Missouri State Parks driver’s license, the historic site will be having kids test skills on a bicycle safety course. Put together in the day-use parking lot next to the museum, kids are encouraged to bring their bikes to be checked out and then used in the course. If a child does not have a bike to use, the park will have some on loan for the day. Toddlers are also allowed to participate with tricycles.

The event is meant to allow parents and guardians the chance to learn about other safety topics relating to children as well, including filling out information that can be used in case of an Amber Alert.

According to Bryan Bethel, manager of the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site, parents will be filling out information such as the weight, height, hair and eye color, and any other information that can be used for Amber Alerts.

Children will also be outfitted with helmets, donated by Iron County Hospital, while supplies last.

For more information on the event either call the Battle of Pilot Knob Museum at 573-546-3454 or call the Ozark Regional Library at 573-546-2615. The Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple Street in Pilot Knob.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

