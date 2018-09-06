It may have been only a half day of school on Wednesday, but it was a big day of celebrating at the Truman Learning Center in the Farmington School District.
Students in the Early Childhood Program and Kindergarten were decked out in black and gold – with red floppy ears – to celebrate a visit from “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and a special presentation as well.
“Are you ready? Where’s Clifford?” Principal Kim Johnson asked the students who squealed with delight. “Can you help me call for him?”
They began chanting, “Clifford, where are you?!”
The visit was in celebration of Truman Learning Center being awarded the prestigious Future Builders Early Childhood Education "Program of the Year" by the Missouri School Board Association last October.
FutureBuilders awards the program of the year to three schools based upon district size - small, medium and large. Truman was selected in the medium district size division.
Steve Culver with Scholastic said the company partners with the association each year to provide books to a school receiving the award.
“We’ve had a long partnership with MSBA,” he said. “We bring Clifford out for a fun visit with the kids.”
Melissa Randol is the executive director with the association and said the MSBA provides, through the Future Builders program, an award to honor the best early childhood program in the state.
“Farmington should be incredibly proud of what you’re offering to your community and the head start it’s giving children to have a high quality program before they enter kindergarten,” she said.
She said there is no substitute for a strong reading program in helping students excel from an early age and the partnership with Scholastic helps build that foundation.
“Scholastic was so impressed with the Farmington program they brought 500 books today.”
To start the celebration, Randol told the students the reason for the special visit.
“We brought our very best friend, Clifford, here for you today for a special reason,” she said. “It’s because, you and your wonderful teachers and your wonderful principal, Ms. Johnson, are the number one school in the whole state of Missouri.”
Johnson and Parents as Teachers Director Kim Weakley, along with School Board President Angie Hahn, accepted the award on behalf of the district during the association’s annual conference at Tan-Tar-A Resort last October.
