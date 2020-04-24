Award winning K9 trainer brings skills home

Dogs have long been called man's best friend. Their importance to mankind has ranged from working with farmers and protecting the home, to search and rescue. Dogs have earned their spot in our hearts.
Fredericktown local Brandon Greene, with his K9 Hawk, has taken his passion for dog training and created American K9 Caliber.
"American K9 Caliber offers a broad spectrum of canine training ranging from obedience, bite/protection, off leash directional, herding, detection and tracking/trailing," Greene said. "We specialize in tracking/trailing and detection offering real-life scenarios to meet nearly any training objective for military, law enforcement and search and rescue."
Greene said, with access to more than 50,000 acres, American K9 Caliber has the prime location for tactical trailing needs. He said the area offers various rural terrain tracking such as woodland, wetland and even desert-like areas along with hard surface urban-based trailing.
"I have been around dogs my whole life and have always had a soft spot for them," Greene said. "I remember when I was just a little kid watching my grandpa send his stock dogs to the other end of a 200-acre field to herd up the cattle that were out of sight and bring them all the way back to where he was standing."
Green said dogs were and still are a farmer's dream. He said when you work with dogs, you get 110% effort from them.
"Dogs are such an amazing animal, and the training we put on them has majorly evolved over the years," Greene said. "I really think we are just scratching the surface of their capabilities."
Greene started training dogs about 25 years ago with his best friend, Jim Hill from Ellington.
"I started training with border collies, cow dogs, in herding, following in my grandpa's steps," Greene said. "I trained locally in the surrounding county fairs like Reynolds, Dent and Bollinger to name a few and it just wasn't enough. I then took a trip to a big futurity in Ardmore, Oklahoma."
Greene said this was where he met the professional handlers, the ones who wrote books, made videos and won titles. He said he read about all of them and even went to a few seminars.
"As I was there watching I realized their dogs weren't any better than mine, and I could hang with these people," Greene said. "The next year Jim and I went back as competitors and won."
Greene said he continued to two bring home back-to-back wins and eventually competed, and won, in more events in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas.
"My passion for dog training then led to working with K9s in the military and law enforcement," Greene said. "I went to a facility in South Carolina and received my Train the Trainers certificate in Tracking and Trailing. I learned how to manhunt with a K9 from soft surface in the woods to hard surface urban-based trailing."
Green said, while he was there, he had the privilege to work with military, law enforcement and highway patrol.
Through the years, Greene has also trained in Patrol Dog work, earned his Train the Trainers certificate in Detection for Explosives and Narcotics, certified Missouri POST Instructor for Law Enforcement in several canine courses for Patrol Work such as obedience, bite/protection, detection, tracking and more advanced training/trailing courses. He has also been selected, along with K9 Hawk, to be a Canine Search Specialist for the Missouri Task Force One Team.
"Missouri Task Force One is a National US&R Response System for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," Greene said. "MO-TF1 responds to major disasters like 9/11 World Trade Center, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and terrorist attacks."
Greene said he volunteers a lot of his time to the local police department because this canine training can help save lives and clean up the community.
"Tracking down an armed suspect that has just ran from the police is a serious danger," Greene said. "The news is almost daily talking about an officer or canine getting shot and killed. There are signs called, proximity alerts, that the dog is giving you letting you know you are getting close to the subject. This can give the officer time to think, process and decide how to enter the woods, structure or wherever they are hiding."
Greene said, during a manhunt you are a sitting duck who could walk into a deadly trap, and it is important to read the dog's body language, behavior and watch for proximity alerts.
"These things can prepare you and your team for further advancing/flanking or whatever the situation might require," Greene said. "As far as apprehension goes, there is nothing scarier than seeing 42 teeth coming at you to take you down."
Greene said these dogs need to have a no fear, no fault drive to save lives. He said the last thing you want is a faulty dog running the opposite direction.
"Detection cleans up our streets, community and schools," Greene said. "Having a canine trained to detect narcotics is a must and also saves lives. Detection also can serve as a bomb dog."
Greene said living in this time requires events to be swept with a dog to decrease the risk of a disaster happening and to make sure the area is safe.
"The Fredericktown Police Department is made up of a great team," Greene said. "This team deserves to go home at the end of each shift to be with their family too. This is why I volunteer my time to our local department."
The "Calm in Chaos" Seminar scheduled for March 18-20 in Fredericktown was postponed due to COVID-19. Green said the seminar will be rescheduled and will bring together area law enforcement or any type of security teams that use canines in their line of work.
"We all know that when real-life situations happen, it is not as we had planned them to be," Greene said. "Training should not be a mediocre type training. Training should be pushing the limits and see what you are capable of. Training in every type of situation to make sure when the day comes it will all come together."
Greene said during Calm in Chaos they put the handler and dogs in situations to see how the canine reacts and also how the handler and canine react as a team.
"If the dog needs worked and trained more in a general area, we will recommend suggestions to the handler on how to fix these areas," Greene said. "Like I said, no fear, no faults."
American K9 Caliber is planning to hold more seminars in the future including a possible detection only seminar.
If you are interested in supporting and sponsoring a K9 Team to attend training, call Greene at 573-944-0691
