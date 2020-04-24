Award winning K9 trainer brings skills home

Greene said, during a manhunt you are a sitting duck who could walk into a deadly trap, and it is important to read the dog's body language, behavior and watch for proximity alerts.

"These things can prepare you and your team for further advancing/flanking or whatever the situation might require," Greene said. "As far as apprehension goes, there is nothing scarier than seeing 42 teeth coming at you to take you down."

Greene said these dogs need to have a no fear, no fault drive to save lives. He said the last thing you want is a faulty dog running the opposite direction.

"Detection cleans up our streets, community and schools," Greene said. "Having a canine trained to detect narcotics is a must and also saves lives. Detection also can serve as a bomb dog."

Greene said living in this time requires events to be swept with a dog to decrease the risk of a disaster happening and to make sure the area is safe.

"The Fredericktown Police Department is made up of a great team," Greene said. "This team deserves to go home at the end of each shift to be with their family too. This is why I volunteer my time to our local department."