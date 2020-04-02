AWorldofHearts spreads hope, love

It’s nearly impossible to escape the coronavirus pandemic. With constant mention of the virus, it’s easy for people to feel anxiety and dread. This can also turn into fear, feelings of helplessness and even panic in one’s everyday life.
Art teacher DeAnna Callahan felt the strong need to find and share positivity with her students and community. Recently she discovered the #aworldofhearts movement on Facebook and Instagram. As she scrolled through several posts from all over the world, she was able to determine that a woman in North Dakota started the movement.
“It really made me smile and filled my heart with happiness when I saw the entire world posting so many positive and beautiful things,” said Callahan.
It was at that moment when she realized she wanted to inspire her own West County students.
“My students and their families were my inspiration for starting this locally,” she said. “I wanted to give them a little bit of sunshine and hope in their day.”
So Callahan worked with West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman and Technology Director Cory Smith to create a special Facebook page, a central location so the entire community could benefit from the project.
Callahan titled the Facebook page “Bulldog Strong-Heart Hunters.” It’s a place where families can post their creations and also experience a virtual scavenger hunt for happiness by viewing other families’ hearts.
She wanted a creative activity in which students and their families could spend time together and share their love with others throughout the community. She challenged friends and family to decorate their windows and doors with colorful hearts.
The results have been heartwarming. Parents have said their kids have been so excited to make and display their colorful hearts.
“I have gotten so much positive feedback from this project,” said Callahan. “I have parents tagging me in their photos, sending me messages and emailing me pictures and encouraging messages.”
She said the efforts definitely make her feel proud to be part of a “wonderful community.”
“It makes me so happy to see all of the beautiful artwork displayed around town,” she said.
She feels the project has helped to get everyone’s minds off of the current situation of the coronavirus, even if it was only for a short period of time.
“This distraction is what the kids need right now,” she said, “and I feel like the colorful art gives everyone a little hope that brighter days are ahead of us.”
Callahan and West County Elementary staff members Becky Yount, Katie Rawson and Stacy Tongay bagged some paper and crayons last week to send home with families on Monday to be delivered with their weekly meals. The staff wanted to ensure all students had the opportunity to make their own heart displays.
She said teachers planned a “heart hunting” this morning by driving by their students’ and community members’ homes to see their colorful heart displays.
“We miss the kids so much,” she said, “and it will be wonderful just to see our students’ smiling faces, their heart displays and wave to them from the car.”
Tongay and her family went on a virtual heart hunt and commented after finding those made by Lindsay Jackson and her daughter Lauren. Tongay took the virtual hunt a step further and challenged other Facebook members to pick at least one person’s hearts they found and make a post just for that person.
“Your post could be kind words, encouragement or a compliment,” Tongay said.
Her post to Jackson read, “We found the Jacksons’ hearts virtually. Mrs. Jackson is caring and dedicated to her students! She is a loyal friend. Lauren is bright and a leader in school and on the ball field!”
Ava Clifton saw her elementary art teacher’s post and wanted to spread some happiness of her own.
“I loved the idea that Mrs. Callahan posted,” she said. “It was a very uplifting and positive thing and I wanted to be part of it to spread joy.”
Clifton enlisted her mom’s help to cut out plenty of colorful construction paper hearts.
“In this really scary time, I thought any little thing can help,” she said. “When I see the hearts in our windows, it reminds me that we have hope.”
Clifton has hope that she’ll be reunited with her classmates and teachers soon. She’s been working on a variety of subjects of schoolwork each day that her school has been closed. But she can’t wait to return to school to finish her seventh-grade year at West County Middle School and “be normal again.”
Sisters Alivia and Alyse, daughters of Lisa and Jared Pruitt, made their own creative window display.
Alivia, a first grader at West County Elementary, said she “loves everyone and wants them to be safe and healthy.” She said it felt good and made her happy to be part of the virtual hearts scavenger hunt.
Alyse, a preschooler at West County, said she felt good about helping to make hearts because “people will see them and know that we love them.” She added that she doesn’t want anyone to “get hurt and die ’cause we care about people.”
Carly Stevens, of Terre Du Lac, is a fourth grader at West County. Callahan was Stevens’ inspiration for making art.
“My inspiration was my art teacher, who challenged me to spread kindness,” said Stevens. “I wanted to make something that would make people smile when they saw it.”
She also made artwork for her neighbors to display.
Siblings Khloe, Ava and Elijah Barnett worked together to make hearts to decorate the front door of their home in Leadwood. They also used sidewalk chalk to decorate their front sidewalk and tree stump in their yard.
Khloe, 9, said the hearts they made “give us hope during sadness.” Her sister, Ava, 7, said the hearts they made represent “hope for good” things to come. And brother Elijah, 3, said all their paper and chalk hearts mean “love.”
Ashtyne Dane is a teacher at West County. She and her husband Brandon and their almost 2-year-old son Cooper live in Bonne Terre.
She and Cooper took their heart art outdoors to their sidewalk.
“We made our hearts a little different in Bonne Terre,” Dane said. “Nothing better than a muddy little boy and sidewalk chalk.”
She said Cooper doesn’t quite understand it all, but he knew they were drawing hearts for others to see and to brighten their day. He wanted to draw three hearts: “a mommy heart, daddy heart and baby heart.”
The heart art hasn’t stopped with West County. It’s spread across the county and beyond.
Angie Hassell and her husband Ryan live just outside of Farmington. She is a Central R-3 fourth grade math and science teacher. She posted photos of her students’ artwork on her own Facebook page.
One photo was of her student Peyton, 10, along with her 4-year-old brother Easton. Their mom, Dylan Brewer, said they saw a post on Central’s Facebook page that their district’s students were asked to participate in the #AWorldofHearts activity.
Hassell encouraged her students to participate and then asked the families to share their photos with her.
Brewer, who is a teacher at North County, was trying to do a homeschool project with her own children. Her daughter loves art and wanted to do something more than just placing the hearts all around the house. She chose to do a rainbow because “rainbows make everyone happy.” Brewer’s son helped by making decorate his own window with art. He wrote down people’s names who he loves.
“My daughter and I cut out the hearts,” said Brewer, “and then my husband helped bring Peyton’s rainbow to life by taping the hearts together.”
Brewer said the white heart in the middle says “wash your hands.”
“We all three had our ‘own’ window,” said Brewer. “It was fun. We talked about colors with my son and my daughter loved the creative part of the project.”
Happy heart hunting! #AWorldofHearts
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.