AWorldofHearts spreads hope, love

She wanted a creative activity in which students and their families could spend time together and share their love with others throughout the community. She challenged friends and family to decorate their windows and doors with colorful hearts.

The results have been heartwarming. Parents have said their kids have been so excited to make and display their colorful hearts.

“I have gotten so much positive feedback from this project,” said Callahan. “I have parents tagging me in their photos, sending me messages and emailing me pictures and encouraging messages.”

She said the efforts definitely make her feel proud to be part of a “wonderful community.”

“It makes me so happy to see all of the beautiful artwork displayed around town,” she said.

She feels the project has helped to get everyone’s minds off of the current situation of the coronavirus, even if it was only for a short period of time.

“This distraction is what the kids need right now,” she said, “and I feel like the colorful art gives everyone a little hope that brighter days are ahead of us.”