The City of Farmington will be hosting a 5K race at this year’s Blues, Brews, and BBQ event. The race is sponsored by Karsch Family Dental.

This 5K race will be held on the Saturday morning of the annual Blues, Brews, and BBQ festival in downtown Farmington. The race will start at 8 a.m., beginning and ending at the Farmington Public Library, and will feature awesome B3 swag including an official B3 T-shirt, a B35K beer stein, as well as other merchandise related to the event.

The cost is $35. Register today online or at the Farmington Civic Center.

For more information on the B35K contact race coordinator Jake LaHay at 573-756-0900 or visit farmington-mo.gov.

