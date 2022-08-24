B104/BackStoppers selling Cardinals tickets for Saturday's game

KFMO/B104 and BackStoppers of St. Francois County are still selling tickets for B104 Night at the Ball Park as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to BackStoppers to help families of police officers, firefighters, and paramedics killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at KFMO/B104 by calling 573-431-6350 or can be purchased from any St. Francois County BackStoppers board member. Ticket sales will end today.

“We will be honoring fallen (Bonne Terre) Officer Lane Burns at the game in the honorary first pitch by a member of his family,” Chelley Odle, owner of Odle Media Group LLC, said.

BackStoppers of St. Francois County are also still selling T-shirts for $20. The front has the BackStoppers logo while the back of the shirt says "St. Francois County Will Never Forget #306 (Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns) EOW 3/17/22." To purchase a shirt, contact any BackStoppers board member or email teresa.ressel@lee.net.

BackStoppers is based out of St. Louis, and since 1959 has been helping support the families of first responders whenever tragedy strikes. BackStoppers has benefited the families of St. Francois County for over 20 years, starting with the passing of Deputy Sheriff Steven Ziegler of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

BackStoppers has helped the families of Ziegler, former Leadwood Police Chief Jerry Hicks Sr., Deputy Sheriff Paul Clark with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Adam King of the Terre Du Lac Police Department, and most recently, Patrolmen Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department who was killed in the morning hours of March 17 while responding to a call at the town's Motel 6, formerly the Bonneville Motel. Assistance was also provided to Bonne Terre Cpl. Garrett Worley who was critically injured March 17.