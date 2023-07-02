The annual Baby Boomer Reunion Concert is a highly anticipated and much-loved annual two-day event that takes place every August. Fans line up hours before ticket sales even begin — an obvious sign that the show and its performers have a faithful following.

They must be doing something right because the popular musical event is celebrating its 21st year in 2023.

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert will take place Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Farmington Centene Center.

Tickets are $13 and go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. Monday at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive. The first three hours of ticket sales, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., are only available for those who show up in person to purchase their tickets in the civic center lobby. After 11 a.m. July 3, tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling 573-756-0900.

For more information about tickets, call the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.

According to Dr. Kevin White, creator of the event, the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert started in August 2003 as the inaugural production for the opening of the Centene Center. This concert, created as a “gift to the community,” has grown from one original show to three annual sold-out performances.

The 2023 shows are themed “The British Are Coming!” A few of the artists that will be featured this year include The Rolling Stones, The Police, Pink Floyd, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart, The Dave Clark Five, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Engelbert Humperdinck, Queen, Lulu, Black Sabbath, Donovan, The Beatles, Phil Collins, The Animals, Eurythmics, Tom Jones, Petula Clark, Thin Lizzy, and The Moody Blues.

White noted that the production will feature 50 outstanding musicians from all styles and backgrounds who come together for one weekend each year to recreate some of the greatest popular music ever recorded.

“This live concert experience ushers back wonderful song remembrances from the 30-year Baby Boomer era of 1955 — the first year of the pop charts — up through 1984,” he said. All performers in the production have local ties to the region. They are either living here now or grew up in the surrounding area.”

He added that all songs will be recreated on stage in the same manner they would have been performed when originally released by each artist and not as cover tunes. It is this requirement that sets the show apart from all others year after year.