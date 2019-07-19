As the month of July flies by, it is time once again to be thinking about going back to school. Unfortunately for many families in St. Francois County they are placed in quite a financial hardship to buy supplies for their children to attend school.
The annual Back to School Fair will be held at the Mineral Area College Bob Sechrest Field House on Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is completely free with no income requirement and is open to all children who live in St. Francois County. Forms to attend the event must be filled out and turned in by July 26 so that the group can make sure to have enough supplies and T-shirts available. T-shirts are provided by First Baptist Church of Farmington.
Registration forms can be turned in to Tracy Ingram at the DFS office at 140 Staples Drive in Park Hills between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the American Legion Hall at 5073 Flat River Road on Saturday and Sunday between 1-9 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the DFS office or the American Legion Hall as well and are also available as a PDF attached to this story.
“Everyone at the event will receive food and we are committed to ensuring that no child in our community is left behind,” said Byrd.
Each participant will have a time slot to come in and get their supplies so that everyone doesn’t come at once. Every child registered will receive a phone call before the day of the event to advise the family of their time to arrive.
Mineral Area Memorial Auxiliary President Sabrina Byrd said that there has previously been some information circulating that the event would not be held this year. “We have stepped up as an organization to make sure the event will continue this year,” said Byrd, “this is a much needed program for our community and our organization refuses to let it go by the wayside.”
Byrd said as the children come in to the event they will get a card from the front and take it to each table they visit. Workers at each table will highlight what the children get at each station and at the end the kids will place their card in a drum for attendance prizes. Prizes include bicycles, laptops, tablets, lunch boxes, etc.
Children will also receive free dental screenings, free haircuts, be able to learn child safety from Leadington Police Department and Leadington Fire Departments. St. Francois County Community Partnership has donated more than 500 back packs
Byrd said she would like to thank the current sponsors for the event. Sponsors for the event include Auxiliary 5741, Parkland Concrete, American Legion Post 39, Froggy 96, KTJJ, St. Francois County Sherriff's Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, 1st Baptist Church Farmington, Upward Smiles, JCPenney Salon, Leadington Police and Fire Departments, Centerline Pilot Services, Abundant Life Church, Cowboy Church, Trio Talent Search, Upward Bound, Marler’s Towing, Chad’s Tire, O’Reilly’s, 7-UP Farmington, AutoZone Desloge, Prairie Farms, Mike’s Market, Colton’s, McDonalds, Walmart Desloge, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, St. Francois County Community Partnership, St. Francois County Health Department, Country Mart Farmington, Country Mart Bonne Terre, Country Mart Park Hills, Burger King (Desloge and Farmington), Arby’s, Chip and Debbie Peterson, Dairy Queen Farmington, Subway Bonne Terre, Little Caesars Farmington, Local Politicians, and Farmington VFW Post 5896 Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.