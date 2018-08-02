Missouri’s annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday begins this Friday at 12:01 a.m. The tax holiday, provided by state statute, effectively means that purchases of certain school supplies (as described by law) will not be charged the Missouri state sales tax rate of 4.225 percent.
The sales tax holiday will last from 12:01 a.m. Friday night until midnight Sunday.
National Federation of Independent Business State Director Brad Jones encouraged locally-owned businesses to take advantage of the tax holiday.
“A lot of stores, including small, locally-owned businesses, are having back-to-school sales,” he said. “When you combine those discounts with the sales tax holiday, you’re really going to put people in the mood to shop.”
Jones also encouraged consumers to consider focusing their back-to-school shopping on locally-owned businesses.
“You’ll see deals and merchandise you won’t find at the big chain stores,” Jones said. “Plus, when you support local businesses, you’re supporting your community. You’re supporting the employers who support our schools and local institutions and create jobs.”
City, county and district authorities can choose to either participate in the tax holiday or not. For those political subdivisions who “opt-out” of participating in the sales tax holiday, their respective tax rates will be assessed on purchases but state sales tax will not.
The cities of Farmington, Desloge and Ste. Genevieve have “opted-out” of the state sales tax holiday, while Fredericktown and Potosi have not. Similarly, St. Francois, Iron and Ste. Genevieve Counties have opted-out while Madison and Washington Counties have not.
Back-to-school shoppers in municipalities that have opted-out will pay the following total sales tax rates on back-to-school purchases: Farmington, 4.1250 percent; Desloge, 4.6250 percent; Ste. Genevieve, 4.5 percent.
The Back to School Sales Tax holiday is only applicable to purchases of back-to-school items as described by law, including: art supplies, art razor knives and replacement blades, backpacks, binder clips, blank computer discs, book bags, card stock, chalk, crayons, dry erase markers, file folders, graphing calculator, globes, glue, handheld calculators, index dividers and divider tabs, index dividers, inkjet refills, journals, lunch boxes, magnetic notepads, maps, mini pocket packs with paper, musical instruments, note cards, notebooks, padlocks, paper, poster mounting putty, punches and stencils, push pins, rubber bands, rulers, scissors, staplers, staples, tape, textbooks, thumbtacks, USB flash drives, writing instruments and writing tablets.
The sales tax holiday additionally applies to personal computers and accessories, including desktop computers, laptop computers, tower computer systems, compact disk drives, daughterboards, digitizers, disk drives, display monitors, keyboards, memory modules, microphones, modems, motherboards, mouse, multimedia speakers, printers that must be connected to a computer, random access memory (RAM), scanners, single-user hardware, single-user operating systems, sound cards, storage drivers, tablet computers or iPads and video cards.
Also covered by the sales tax holiday are purchases of clothing, including belts, belts with buckles, cloth and materials for making uniforms and other clothing, coats, diapers (cloth and disposable), dresses, gloves, hats or caps, house coats, house slippers, jackets, leggings, pants, shirts, shorts, shoelaces, shoes or boots, socks, tights and undergarments.
A list of items that do not qualify for the sales tax holiday can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.
There are additional stipulations for what purchases do or do not qualify for the sales tax holiday. An article of clothing can not exceed $100. School supplies cannot exceed $50 per purchase. Graphic calculators can not exceed $150. Computer software can not exceed a taxable value of $350. Personal computers or computer peripheral devices can not exceed $1,500.
Teacher who make personal purchases of school supplies for their classrooms are eligible to take advantage of the tax holiday. Online purchases made during the holiday are also eligible for the tax holiday.
If less than two percent of a business’s total merchandise qualifies as a school supply, they do not have to directly participate in the tax holiday. However, they must still provide a refund of applicable state taxes to the consumer.
For more information about the Missouri Back to School Sales Tax Holiday, visit https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/.
