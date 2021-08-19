BackStoppers cornhole tournament set for Saturday

A fundraising cornhole tournament is set to take place at Hub's Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Francois County BackStoppers, which provides financial support to the families of all police officers, firefighters, and publicly-funded EMTs who have lost their lives.
The event will begin Saturday at noon with a sign-up period and practice. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $40 per team (bring your own partner).
The first, second, and third-place tournament winners will receive plaques shaped like cornhole boards.
Before the main tournament begins, players can try their luck in a "Last Man Standing" competition, which will start at 12:45 p.m.
Players in the Last Man Standing game will start with four bags. If they make at least one bag in the hole, the player will move on to the second round. In the second round, the player will have three bags and need to make at least one in the hole. The game proceeds with a bag being subtracted over the four rounds until one player is left standing.
Entry into the Last Man Standing competition is $10 per person. The game winner will collect half of the entry fee proceeds, and the other half will go to the BackStoppers program.
In addition to competing in regular games, players can participate in an Airmail Challenge, and tickets will be on sale from noon until the winning ticket is drawn. The entry fee is $5 per person or five for $20.
The Airmail Challenge is played with an airmail box, which is a 12-by-12-inch board with a six-inch hole in the middle. Players toss from normal throwing distances and win an amount determined by the size of the pot.
The Airmail Challenge winner will have a chance to throw four bags, with each bag being worth 25% of the total money collected from the Airmail tickets sales.
The band Mountain Mischief has donated their time and talents to entertain players and spectators and will be playing music throughout the tournament games and events on Saturday.
After the tournament, cornholers can compete in the blind draw competition for $10 per person with a 50/50 split — 50% of the cash collected will go to BackStoppers, and 50% will be paid out to the first, second, and third place players.
Organizers will also hold a raffle for some valuable prizes. One raffle ticket holder will win a set of custom cornhole boards and will get to choose the artwork to be placed on the new board faces.
The raffle includes several other prizes, like a Magellan cooler, a $100 Cedar Falls Tactical gift card, a $100 Rockstar Tattoo gift card, a $100 gift card to Dan Burt Taxidermy, and a $25 gift certificate to RB's Western Package in Bonne Terre.
Organizer Jason Adams of Big River Baggers said there would be a special raffle for a set of Notorious BAGs "Thin Blue Line" cornhole bags. The bags are limited edition, and the manufacturer made only two sets.
Tickets for the raffle prizes will be sold for $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction. Organizer Renee Bronaugh said several gift baskets had been donated by area businesses and individuals. She said the auction would also include some gift certificates and some handmade items.
Bronaugh said she was grateful for all the donations, especially as some of the annual BackStoppers fundraisers had been affected by the pandemic.
"I would like to thank everyone who has donated and sponsored our fundraising event," she said. "It has been a difficult year since COVID has limited our local chapter in holding our annual boot drive, which is one of our largest fundraisers of the year."
The next event will be the annual local BackStoppers Chapter Banquet on Oct. 16.
For more information about the tournament and events, contact Jason B. Adams by phone or text at 573-218-2484. Information is also available on the tournament's Facebook event page: St. Francois County Backstoppers Cornhole Tournament.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com