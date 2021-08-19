BackStoppers cornhole tournament set for Saturday

A fundraising cornhole tournament is set to take place at Hub's Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Francois County BackStoppers, which provides financial support to the families of all police officers, firefighters, and publicly-funded EMTs who have lost their lives.

The event will begin Saturday at noon with a sign-up period and practice. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $40 per team (bring your own partner).

The first, second, and third-place tournament winners will receive plaques shaped like cornhole boards.

Before the main tournament begins, players can try their luck in a "Last Man Standing" competition, which will start at 12:45 p.m.

Players in the Last Man Standing game will start with four bags. If they make at least one bag in the hole, the player will move on to the second round. In the second round, the player will have three bags and need to make at least one in the hole. The game proceeds with a bag being subtracted over the four rounds until one player is left standing.

Entry into the Last Man Standing competition is $10 per person. The game winner will collect half of the entry fee proceeds, and the other half will go to the BackStoppers program.