The St. Francois County BackStoppers will hold a boot drive this Saturday at three area locations.
Emergency responders, citizens and supporters are all encouraged to participate in and donate to the boot drive. The drive had been scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed due to bad weather.
Volunteers will be outside of Desloge and Farmington Walmart locations as well as the corners of Center and Cedar Streets in Bismarck between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Volunteers will have boots in their hands in which shoppers and people passing by can deposit donations of any size. Forms will also be available upon request for those who would like to sign up for a yearly membership that allows larger donations to be made to the program.
Those wishing to volunteer their time can simply show up at one of the three locations on Saturday morning to join in the efforts.
All of the proceeds will go to benefit the non-profit BackStoppers program.
“Any help would be appreciated and any donations, great or small, are greatly appreciated,” said Bonne Terre Police Lt. Bill Stegall. “We would just like to see everybody there.”
The BackStoppers program was started 60 years ago to provide financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury while performing their duty.
St. Francois County began participating in the program in the early 2000s and volunteers raise funds throughout the year by having fundraisers such as boot drives.
