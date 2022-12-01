BackStoppers receive $23,000 check

BackStoppers of St. Francois County presented a $23,000 check to BackStoppers Inc. Wednesday morning. The check was presented by Sarah Sundhausen, the president of St. Francois County's chapter of BackStoppers to BackStoppers' Executive Director and retired St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle.

Several members of the St. Francois County BackStoppers board and some of the businesses who helped raise money for BackStoppers in memory of Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns were there as the check was presented.

While the check was presented, a framed photograph of Patrolman Burns was held by Sgt. Richard Mackley. Burns' life was cut short after responding to a disturbance call on March 17 at the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, formerly the Bonneville Motel. Burns was fatally wounded when a man exited the room and fired shots, striking both Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley, who was seriously injured.

BackStoppers has helped St. Francois County first responders since Deputy Steven Ziegler died Sept. 30, 2001. Since then BackStoppers has helped the families of area first responders four other times.

Right now, Battelle said BackStoppers is currently taking care of Burns’ family, as well as Deputy Paul Clark’s widow, and overall is currently taking care of 95 families and 75 children in the membership counties. Fundraising helps them to be able to support families of fallen first responders in many ways.

“It’s real important to be able to do that,” said Battelle. “We pay mortgages, we pay the medical bills, and we pay for education. It takes a lot of money.”

All the money raised will be going to supporting the children and spouses of all fallen heroes.

Sundhausen wants the community to know without their support, this donation would not have been possible.

“Throughout the year, the community has stepped up in a big way,” said Sundhausen. “Throughout fundraisers and a variety of events that we’ve had, they’ve supported us one way or the other.”

Sheriff Dan Bullock expressed appreciation for the organization for allowing the area to be in involved in BackStoppers. The sheriff’s department has used BackStoppers twice, with Ziegler and Clark in 2016.

“Having insurance policy for all families, policemen, EMTs, and firefighters, there’s just no way you can afford a policy to give what BackStoppers does for our personnel in St. Francois County,” Bullock said.

BackStoppers was chartered in 1959, and since then has supported more than 180 families, and provides around $2.5 million in help annually. Upon death, the family receives a check for $10,000, and weeks later, the representatives meet with the surviving spouse to look at the family’s financial obligations. The goal is to ensure the family is debt-free, and then provide ongoing support for other expenses.