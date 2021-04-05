BackStoppers seek community, business support

Members of the St. Francois County chapter of BackStoppers met on Saturday morning at the St. Francois County Joint 911 Communications Center in Park Hills to discuss fundraising events for the coming year and elect new officers to the board of directors.
“I’m looking forward to this next year being a better year for our BackStoppers program,” St. Francois County BackStoppers 2020 President David Pratte said. “We’ve kind of, I don’t want to call it 'fell apart,' but we’ve been apart for almost a year here and haven’t been able to function. So I would like to see us get back on our feet, get strong again in the BackStoppers.”
Pratte said police officers, firefighters and EMS need this support.
“It is really important that we rally the fire department and the police departments and the EMS and get them strong behind this organization and keep it alive and going,” Pratte said. “We’ve got a lot of people here today that is interested in helping in a lot of different ways. We will have a group of new officers coming in and I’ll be glad to help where I can help.”
Civilian-at-Large Sherri Pratt said one of the things she has learned during her time with BackStoppers is it is so important to have the business people to help push the organization forward.
Founding Member Ron Bockenkamp said when BackStoppers was considering St. Francois County as a location for a charter they identified by city a list of businesses that were committed to support BackStoppers.
“When you added all that together you had a base number of operating funds that you had committed to doing,” Bockenkamp said. “I strongly encourage that you reinstitute the contact with the business community.
"Develop a list of your town. Personally call on those businesses get a commitment. You end up with one: a contribution, two: you end up with an inventory of people who have supported your organization.”
Bockenkamp said he had to be honest and he has been a little disappointed with the group. He said it was not too long ago when the St. Francois County chapter was one of the top contributors and now Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties both outdo them.
“Part of the reasons we are slipping is we have not engaged the business community,” Bockenkamp said. “That is your biggest potential and easiest potential on the fundraising side that you need to get yourself involved in.”
Bockenkamp said even if the cities were in good shape financially you would not get from the city government or the county government the benefits that the BackStoppers program provides.
“The city is never going to be able to afford putting your kids through college if something happens to you,” Bockenkamp said. “The city is never going to be able to afford eliminating any debt that your family has if an officer is killed in the line of duty, or a fireman or EMS. It isn’t going to happen. To your profession this is a godsend and it is worth your effort and commitment. I want to see St. Francois County back on the top of the list.”
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock thanked Bockenkamp and Roland Seal for coming to the meeting. He said they were both instrumental in bringing BackStoppers to St. Francois County.
“We wouldn’t even have this if it wasn’t for them,” Bullock said. “They went to bat for us and we appreciate that.”
Pratte said looking at those who came to the meeting, the room was full of civilians willing to bust their buns to come help. He said more than they know they appreciate everyone coming to the meeting and being involved.
“We do need that support from the public, we do need that support from our business people,” Pratte said. “That’s what it’s about and that is what’s made it work before.”
The group decided to make an effort to visit the area chamber of commerce events to get the word out to the business community about the local BackStoppers.
Fundraising events planned for this year include the Fallen Hero’s Ride at 9 a.m. July 31 and the annual Boot Drive with a date yet to be determined. They also discussed the bi-annual Membership Drive Banquet and are hoping to hold it sometime in October.
After the fundraising events were finalized, new board members were elected.
Lynn Gerstenschlager was elected president. TJ Isgrig was elected first vice president, Renee Bronaugh was elected second vice president, Janice Bess was re-elected as secretary, and Brian Boyer was re-elected as treasurer.
Bullock was re-elected as ex-officio. The civilians-at-large were chosen as Sherri Pratt, Kyle Bonney, Denny Boyd, Kary Buckley and Kegan Gravett.
Before adjourning, Boyd encouraged everyone to like and share the BackStoppers of St. Francois County Facebook page. He said that Facebook is one way to get the word out about events, meetings and the organization itself.
“I actually just updated a post for membership and what BackStoppers is about,” Boyd said. “There is also a video button so if anyone is curious and isn’t aware, even police officers and firefighters.”
Boyd said he has personally worked with four of the recipients in the county and he knows it means a lot.
“A lot of people I know are tuned in when somebody dies or something tragic happens,” Boyd said. “They always say ‘what can I do to help,’ ‘how can I help,’ ‘I’ll do anything just let me know.’ This is how you can help and you don’t have to put it all on your shoulders, you can join forces with BackStoppers and pitch in.”
Founded in 1959, the BackStoppers provides vital financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in its coverage area who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury while performing their duty.
The next meeting for the St. Francois County BackStoppers is scheduled for May 1 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francois County Joint 911 Communications Center in Park Hills, located at 102 Industrial Drive.
For more information on the BackStoppers organization or to become a member visit BackStoppers.org or visit BackStoppers of St. Francois County on Facebook.
