BackStoppers seek community, business support

“When you added all that together you had a base number of operating funds that you had committed to doing,” Bockenkamp said. “I strongly encourage that you reinstitute the contact with the business community.

"Develop a list of your town. Personally call on those businesses get a commitment. You end up with one: a contribution, two: you end up with an inventory of people who have supported your organization.”

Bockenkamp said he had to be honest and he has been a little disappointed with the group. He said it was not too long ago when the St. Francois County chapter was one of the top contributors and now Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties both outdo them.

“Part of the reasons we are slipping is we have not engaged the business community,” Bockenkamp said. “That is your biggest potential and easiest potential on the fundraising side that you need to get yourself involved in.”

Bockenkamp said even if the cities were in good shape financially you would not get from the city government or the county government the benefits that the BackStoppers program provides.