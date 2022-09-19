'Bake it to 1 Million'

With daytime temperatures still reaching into the 80s and 90s, it might be a little bit difficult for some Parkland residents to start thinking about the holiday season. Still, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee is already hard at work preparing for its 17th annual event to raise funds for the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.

Committee Chairperson Chris Landrum is especially excited about this year’s bake sale after last year’s record-breaking effort that raised more than $137,000 for the two food pantries.

“It’s a super-busy time, but I love it,” Landrum said. “The last couple of years, with the pandemic and not being able to do things the way we normally did — plus the fact that we have been doing the bake sale for 16 years — we just needed a breath of fresh air to come into this year’s fundraiser.

"We needed something to spice things up a little bit. We put our heads together and figured out that we needed help from some younger people that were more current with everything that was going on in our community. So, we identified 13 young women who were very interested in helping with the bake sale.

“They are Amanda Marler, McKenzie Moss, Jill Fletcher, Shawnna Robinson, Jymie Lilley, Julie Bauche, Natalie Kaufman, Juli Kleppe, Ali Eck, Lisa Sumpter, Megan Roussin, Theresa Huhman, and Madelyn Usherwood. We’re so happy to get them on board. I keep telling them that they are an answer to prayer. We have formed five or six of them into a marketing team. They’re the ones taking the lead. They are more relevant for young families and more people we want to attract to the bake sale.”

In the meantime, the committee also discovered that the Help the Hungry Bake Sale has, over the past 16 years, has given $875,000 to the two Farmington food pantries.

“We are proud and so grateful that we’ve been able to do that,” Landrum said. “Then we also noticed that we’re only $125,000 away from giving $1 million to the two food pantries, so we got super-excited about that. In all these years, we’ve never had a goal for how much money we want to make. We’re always saying, ‘We’ll see what God does. He’s going to have us make the right amount of money that the food pantries are going to need.’ That has not changed because we’re definitely not going to limit God, but we do still have that hope that we can do it.

“Our slogan this year is ‘Bake it to 1 Million,’ so in everything we do, we’re looking at what will take us to $1 million. Ali Braun, who works at Minuteman Press, designed a new logo for us, which is just darling. She has two of them — one for the bake sale and one for the barbecue. So, we have a fresh new look, we’ve got a fresh new slogan, and we’ve got new people that have joined us. We’ve got a lot to be excited about this year.”

According to Landrum, this year’s bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19, in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium.

“We’re going back to that traditional weekend before Thanksgiving, she said. “One of the new features that we’re going to have this year is a Kid’s Corner. Cindy Danieley is heading that up, and if anybody knows Cindy, they know she’s the queen of loving and caring for children. She was an elementary school teacher for years, and now that she’s retired, she still cares for children in her home.

"Cindy is excited about heading up Kid’s Corner, where parents can check their kids in and then go and shop or attend the auction, knowing that their kids are well-cared for. They have lots of fun activities planned for them. We’re hoping it will be a draw for families to attend the bake sale.

Landrum provided information on the barbecue and bake sale so people can put both events on their calendars.

“Auffenberg’s Feed the Hungry Bar-B-Que will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. We will still have the same two locations — Auffenberg Chevrolet, at 830 Valley Creek Dr., and Memorial United Methodist Church, at 425 North St. — both in Farmington. We will have carhop service at both locations. You can purchase your $7 bag lunch the day of or pick up preorders at either location. The meal includes your choice of a pulled pork sandwich or barbecue hamburger, chips, a treat and water.

“As with the bake sale, all of the proceeds benefit the two food pantries. Everybody can go to our Facebook page, ‘Help the Hungry Bake Sale,’ and all of the information about the barbecue and the bake sale is there. We’re also selling these darling T-shirts and aprons that have the actual year on them and our slogan, ‘Bake it to 1 Million.’ We’re hoping people will be excited and want to be a part of helping us reach that goal by taking part in all of the things we’re offering.”