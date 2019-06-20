{{featured_button_text}}
Baker: shelter animals will not be put down

During the past few days some misinformation has been circulating through the world of social media.

The Facebook post stated that the animal control officer for the city of Farmington would be going on vacation beginning June 27. The post also stated that because the officer was gone and no one was available to take care of the animals, the city would be euthanizing all of those that were left prior to the start of the officer’s vacation.

On Thursday evening, Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker refuted the claims of the social media post.

“There is a social media post floating around that needs some clarification,” said Baker.

Lt. Chris Bullock is in charge of animal control in the city limits of Farmington. The animal control officer is Officer Cherlya Boyd and Baker said that she is in fact going on vacation on June 27.

“Before leaving for vacation, Officer Boyd tries to get as many of the cats and dogs adopted or placed with an animal rescue group to reduce the workload off of officers filling in for her in her absence,” said Baker.

While the animal control officer is on vacation, Baker said that another officer will be assigned to take care of feeding and watering any animals that remain in the shelter.  

Baker said that patrol officers will respond to animal control calls while Officer Boyd is absent. Baker continued to say that when an animal is placed in the Farmington shelter it is kept no less than seven days and in many cases considerably longer than that.

Baker said that during the time the animal is in the shelter, Officer Boyd makes efforts to find the owners of the animal, locate a suitable person to adopt the animal, or release the animal to a suitable rescue group.

“To date, in 2019, our department has picked up right at 300 animals,” said Baker, “and of those 300 animals less than 12 have been euthanized.”

“Any animal that had to be put down was done so upon the recommendation of the veterinarian due to health issues or injury.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments