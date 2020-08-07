Ballew honored by Parkland Health Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Nikki Ballew, RN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for July 2020.

Ballew is a nurse in the Wound Care Center and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 17 years.

Her nomination reads in part, “She is very caring and the first to respond to patient needs. Nikki is always smiling, and she greets you with a boisterous 'hello!' She is not afraid to sing to patients to help them remain calm. She goes above and beyond and is a vital part of the Wound Care Center.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Ballew replied, “My favorite part of my job is interacting with the patients and seeing them heal. We see most of our patients weekly, or at least monthly, so we develop relationships with them.”

When asked how she felt upon learning that she was selected for the ICARE Star Service award, she said, “I was shocked when I heard my name announced! I never expected it. It is nice to be recognized, but that's not why I do what I do. I believe you should treat people with care and respect, and make them feel important and listened to.”