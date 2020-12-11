Baptist teams raise money for children's home gifts

A local church’s basketball and cheerleading teams recently raised more than $2,100 to buy presents for kids who might be having a tough Christmas this year.
Senior Pastor Dr. Bradford Laubinger, of First Baptist Church in Desloge, said the 2020 Upward Basketball and Cheerleading teams raised the money for the gifts. The collection was scheduled to be delivered Monday to residents at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH), based in Bridgeton.
Originally founded as an orphanage in the late 1800s, MBCH expanded into a multi-faceted agency providing therapeutic group homes, family foster care, treatment family care, pregnancy services, transitional living programs, family resource development, human trafficking rescue and group homes for adults with developmental disabilities.
“The MBCH publishes a Christmas present wish list. We made sure to purchase presents that were requested or within the genre of requested presents,” Laubinger said. “Their staff will wrap the presents and distribute the gifts to the residents for Christmas. These children are created in the image of God. We pray they will feel his love this holiday season and know that FBC of Desloge loves them, too.”
Laubinger said 270 athletes from grades kindergarten through sixth raised the money as a competition among the teams of each grade division. The money was raised from pledges and donations received from athletes’ family and friends.
Upward is a program that started in 1995 with the intention of bringing sports to churches nationwide as a means to grow students’ faith and branch out into communities. What Upward calls 2,800 “sports experiences” in basketball, cheer, flag football and soccer are spread throughout the nation from the original extracurricular activity started at a church in Spartanburg, South Carolina more than 25 years ago.
Laubinger said Upward Basketball and Cheerleading at FBC Desloge is a 12-week league that teaches the fundamentals of basketball and cheerleading. Unlike AAU or civic leagues, Upward sports is non-competitive and ensures every athlete gets equal playing time.
“Based on Luke 2:52 ‘Jesus grew in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and man,’ the Upward Sports experiences are designed to equip churches to engage the whole athlete – mind, body, spirit and soul,” Upward’s website reads. “All children deserve opportunities to be active, learn and have fun!
"That’s why we value co-creating new and different play experiences with church partners to welcome and reach all children. We view sport through the lens of a greater purpose – which means the impact can extend far beyond the game. Sports break down barriers and create a powerful catalyst for churches to build relationships and serve others.”
Laubinger said sadly, the church’s 2021 season was cancelled, but they’re looking forward to bringing basketball and cheerleading back in 2022. He said every game begins with prayer, and at halftime, fans are entertained with music, testimonies, or short Bible devotionals. During weekly practices, coaches lead their teams in Bible studies provided by Upward to created Christ-likeness, Christian character, and godly sportsmanship.
“One of many great attributes of our Upward Sports program is our player introductions. Each week players are introduced with the use of laser lights and smoke machines,” Laubinger said. “Mike Reed’s hallmark, ‘Are you ready to rumble!?!’ is always a crowd and athlete favorite.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
