Baptist teams raise money for children's home gifts

Upward is a program that started in 1995 with the intention of bringing sports to churches nationwide as a means to grow students’ faith and branch out into communities. What Upward calls 2,800 “sports experiences” in basketball, cheer, flag football and soccer are spread throughout the nation from the original extracurricular activity started at a church in Spartanburg, South Carolina more than 25 years ago.

Laubinger said Upward Basketball and Cheerleading at FBC Desloge is a 12-week league that teaches the fundamentals of basketball and cheerleading. Unlike AAU or civic leagues, Upward sports is non-competitive and ensures every athlete gets equal playing time.

“Based on Luke 2:52 ‘Jesus grew in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and man,’ the Upward Sports experiences are designed to equip churches to engage the whole athlete – mind, body, spirit and soul,” Upward’s website reads. “All children deserve opportunities to be active, learn and have fun!

"That’s why we value co-creating new and different play experiences with church partners to welcome and reach all children. We view sport through the lens of a greater purpose – which means the impact can extend far beyond the game. Sports break down barriers and create a powerful catalyst for churches to build relationships and serve others.”