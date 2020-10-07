Barbecue raises funds for Help the Hungry

On Wednesday, Nick Gibson and Gabe Williamson of Hog Brown BBQ Competition Team, along with Ryan Helms, got busy smoking 24 pork butts for the Memorial United Methodist Church barbecue Saturday, which will raise money for Help the Hungry.
“It’s the second year we cooked for them,” Gibson said. “It’s just giving back.”
Proceeds from the barbecue go toward the Nov. 7 Help the Hungry Bake Sale, which raises money for Farmington food pantries.
The barbecue will start at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. They will have pulled pork, brats and hamburgers for sale.
“We do St. Louis BBQ Society Competition Cooks,” Williamson said. “That’s our competition team name, Hog Brown BBQ. We do Blues, Brews and BBQ, Arcadia Valley, St. Louis, Eureka. We do them all around the area, basically within two hours of the house."
Gibson said that the team does three charity cooks a year.
“People we know and churches we go to. We’ll get out and get after it, we enjoy doing it. It’s not a job for us and we don’t cater, we don’t get paid for it.”
Williamson added, “We refuse to do any of it for money. That’s our one rule. We’ll never charge anybody to do it, because then it’s a job and not a hobby, anymore. It’s not fun if you have to make money at it.”
According to Gibson, it’s 250 pounds of meat this year.
“Normally it would be 500 pounds of meat, and they’ll deliver it to local businesses, probably two-thirds of that is set up at Auffenberg’s on Friday. This year with COVID and businesses being slow, they’re doing it on Saturday so individuals can pick it up at the church.”
“It’s a lot of meat, that’s why we have all our smokers fired up for it. It’s pretty much the same as our competition recipe, we don’t take any slack on it," Williamson said.
Gibson said that they will pull the pork Thursday night. “That way everything’s done, then all they have to do is reheat Saturday morning and plate it.”
Gibson laughed, “We did such a good job last year, they told us to come back.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
