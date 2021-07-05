Barber Bone makes the 'final cut'

Retirement plans

Then there came the time to make the decision that it was time to hang it up.

“It was hard to tell some of my friends that as much as I like to cut their hair, my appointments were filled up,” he said. “My son Rodney called me and told me it was time to get out of the shop. That same day, my best friend Gary Ross came in. He had just retired and said, ‘I think it’s time for you to retire.’ Now, I’m not holy, I’m not a saint, but I believe in God, and I’ve been praying about this. I didn’t know when it was time to quit, but that afternoon I came home and told Pat I was retiring.”

Bob recalled an ironic statement he made to his father when he was young. “My father worked at National Lead for 42 years. I said ‘Dad, you’ve got to be crazy to work someplace for 42 years, and here I am 60 years cutting hair. You just don’t find where people work at one place 40 years. If they think they’ve been there 20 years, they think it’s a long time."

Bob spoke of how his wife Pat has supported him for all these years.