Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Live and Learn Foundation will hold a “Batting for Babies” fundraiser baseball tournament Saturday morning at the Park Hills Sports Complex to help raise money for babies born with alcohol or drug withdrawal who are placed in foster care.

The Live and Learn Foundation President Amanda Barton said their organization has different events they are planning to bring the community together and do some positive things.

“So far we have seven teams and I am hoping for a lot more,” Barton said. “It’s $10 per player and there is a $1 per player per game fee to go to the umpires. That just pays for the umpires and insurance we have to maintain. The $10 is a flat rate for the whole event, it’s not per game.”

She added 100 percent of the proceeds will go onto a Visa prepaid card and will be given to the Division of Family Services. She said when DFS gets a baby in their care who was born with withdrawals from drugs or alcohol, the money will help to support them.

“When they are first born they go into NICU and after they are able to be released from the hospital, they could still have complications and this money will help them with the expenses for the baby,” Barton said. “It is difficult to take care of a baby like that so this will help.”

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and games will start at 9 a.m.

The Live and Learn Foundation strives to help and recruit people who want to support their community. Barton said they can help individuals find things that will suit their needs. She stressed that through positive reinforcement anyone can make a difference and change for the better.

“The next thing we have planned is for special needs children,” Barton said. “We want to have a movie day that is a sensory safe film. The next event we have we hope to raise enough money for the kids in the area to go to the movies.”

For more information on the baseball tournament or to watch for upcoming events visit “The Live & Learn Foundation” Facebook page. 

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments